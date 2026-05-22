ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt To Furnish Details Of Arms Licences Of Brij Bhushan Singh, Raja Bhaiya, 17 Other People

Prayagraj: Observing that display of arms publicly is harmful for social harmony, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish details of arms licences of 19 people in the state, including politicians Brij Bhushan Singh, Raja Bhaiya and Dhananjay Singh.

In his order passed on Wednesday, Justice Vinod Diwakar said, "In the name of self-defence, weapons that become instruments of intimidation promote fear rather than genuine security. A society in which armed individuals assert dominance through visible force and threats does not become freer or more peaceful; it erodes public trust."

"It is the prima facie view of this court that the public display of weapons may create an illusion of dominance, strength and protection, but it often disrupts social harmony and generates fear and insecurity among ordinary people. Although the open carrying of guns is sometimes justified in the name of self-defence, weapons that become instruments of intimidation promote fear rather than genuine security," the court added.

Besides Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Brij Bhushan Singh and Dhananjay Singh, the 16 other people whose details have been sought are Sushil Singh, Vineet Singh, Ajay Marhad, Sujit Singh Belwa, Upendra Singh Guddu, Pappu Bhaukali, Indradev Singh, Sunil Yadav, Farar Azeem, Badshah Singh, Sangram Singh, Sullu Singh, Chulbul Singh, Sunny Singh, Chhunnu Singh and Dr Uday Bhan Singh.