ETV Bharat / state

'Right To Choose Religion Can't Be Curtailed On Apprehension': Allahabad HC Asks Father, UP Govt To Pay Rs 25 Lakh To Sisters For Confinement After Embracing Islam

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the father of two adult daughters and the Uttar Pradesh government to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for confining the women at their parental home after they converted from Hinduism to Islam. The court stated that the sisters are free to reside wherever they wish and with any person they choose without any interference from anyone.

Justice Sandeep Jain issued this order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the two sisters, Anshu Bhatia alias Amina (35) and Diya Bhatia alias Zoya (20).

In a 70-page order, Justice Jain clarified that individual autonomy is paramount. The court said that Articles 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) and 25 (Freedom of Religion and Conscience) of the Constitution grant every adult citizen the inalienable right to choose their religion and live according to their own will. A father cannot confine his adult daughter at home simply because he disagrees with her religious views or personal decisions. Upon attaining adulthood, parental authority yields to constitutional freedoms, it stated.

Raising serious questions about the conduct of the state government and the police, the court noted that instead of protecting the citizens' fundamental rights, they showed apathy in providing relief to the victims and allowed the illegal confinement to persist.

Anshu Bhatia alias Amina, a former lecturer, and Diya Bhatia alias Zoya, an intermediate student, daughters of Anil Kumar Bhatia, a resident of Sadar Bazar area in Agra told the court that they had voluntarily embraced Islam in 2020 and 2021 respectively, of their own free will and for spiritual peace, without any fear, inducement, pressure, or coercion.