'Right To Choose Religion Can't Be Curtailed On Apprehension': Allahabad HC Asks Father, UP Govt To Pay Rs 25 Lakh To Sisters For Confinement After Embracing Islam
Anshu Bhatia alias Amina (35) and Diya Bhatia alias Zoya (20) told Allahabad High Court they had voluntarily embraced Islam in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the father of two adult daughters and the Uttar Pradesh government to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for confining the women at their parental home after they converted from Hinduism to Islam. The court stated that the sisters are free to reside wherever they wish and with any person they choose without any interference from anyone.
Justice Sandeep Jain issued this order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the two sisters, Anshu Bhatia alias Amina (35) and Diya Bhatia alias Zoya (20).
In a 70-page order, Justice Jain clarified that individual autonomy is paramount. The court said that Articles 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) and 25 (Freedom of Religion and Conscience) of the Constitution grant every adult citizen the inalienable right to choose their religion and live according to their own will. A father cannot confine his adult daughter at home simply because he disagrees with her religious views or personal decisions. Upon attaining adulthood, parental authority yields to constitutional freedoms, it stated.
Raising serious questions about the conduct of the state government and the police, the court noted that instead of protecting the citizens' fundamental rights, they showed apathy in providing relief to the victims and allowed the illegal confinement to persist.
Anshu Bhatia alias Amina, a former lecturer, and Diya Bhatia alias Zoya, an intermediate student, daughters of Anil Kumar Bhatia, a resident of Sadar Bazar area in Agra told the court that they had voluntarily embraced Islam in 2020 and 2021 respectively, of their own free will and for spiritual peace, without any fear, inducement, pressure, or coercion.
They alleged that following their conversion, their father forcibly and illegally confined them within the house. He confiscated their educational documents, passports, bank passbooks, and identity cards, and subjected them to physical and mental pressure to renounce their new faith and revert to their original religion, they alleged.
Meanwhile, the father had lodged a case at the Sadar Bazar police station in Agra, alleging forced conversion under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. The state government argued that this could be part of an organised conspiracy.
Dismissing the state's arguments, the court held that the personal liberty and the right of two adult women to choose their religion voluntarily cannot be curtailed merely on apprehension. Ordering the immediate release of the two women, court stated that they are free to live wherever they wish and to accompany anyone they choose.
Further, the court directed the father and the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to both, with each receiving an equal share of Rs 12.5 lakh. After paying the compensation, the state government would be free to recover 50 percent of the amount from the father and the remaining 50 percent from the police or public officials whose negligence led to the violation of the women's fundamental rights, it added.
Also, the court ordered the father to hand over all original educational certificates, passports, bank passbooks, and other documents belonging to his daughters within seven days. It instructed police to ensure there is no interference in the women's peaceful lives and to provide them with adequate security if required.
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