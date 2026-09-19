ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Adjourns Hearing In Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday heard the parties concerned on amendment applications filed in the suits related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura. Justice Avnish Saxena adjourned the hearing till October 13 in the matter. The court order is awaited on various applications moved in the matter.

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute arose after the Hindu side filed a petition alleging that the mosque was built in the 17th century on the exact spot where Lord Krishna was born. A dispute has been ongoing for several years regarding the Shahi Idgah located within the temple complex at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

Claiming to be ardent devotees of Lord Krishna, 18 petitioners have asserted that the Shahi Idgah stands on the 13.37-acre plot owned by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, and have demanded that the land be handed back to the Hindu side.