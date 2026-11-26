ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Adjourns Hearing In Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Case Till December 9

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned till December 9, 2026, the hearing on a writ petition challenging the order of Saharanpur's district judge, who had upheld the city magistrate's order for the demolition of a mosque within the Saharanpur Collectorate complex.

Additionally, the high court has extended its previous stay on the recovery of damages amounting to Rs 6.41 crore from the mosque management committee for alleged unlawful occupation.

The mosque was demolished on September 5 this year. During Wednesday's proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted a rejoinder affidavit in response to a counter affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order on a petition filed by Mohammed Tanveer Ahmad, challenging the Saharanpur city magistrate's order dated July 16, 2026, and a subsequent order by the Saharanpur district judge on September 2, 2026. The district judge had upheld the city magistrate's decision to order eviction and impose damages amounting to Rs 6.41 crore.

According to the petitioner, the original owners of the land where the mosque stands are Yaqub Khan and Wahid Khan, and the land has been designated as waqf by its users. The mosque has existed on this disputed land for over a hundred years.

Ahmad claims that both lower courts failed to consider this fact and instead reached a conclusion against him. In contrast, the state government's counsel argued that the property, according to official records, is classified as Kutchery/Collectorate. The petitioner, on the one hand, claims that Yaqub Khan and Wahid Khan are the original landlords, yet has not provided any information regarding when the property was dedicated as waqf, nor has he submitted a waqf deed as evidence, they said.