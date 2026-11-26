Allahabad HC Adjourns Hearing In Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Case Till December 9
The High Court extended its previous stay on the recovery of damages amounting to Rs 6.41 crore from mosque management committee for alleged unlawful occupation.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:46 AM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned till December 9, 2026, the hearing on a writ petition challenging the order of Saharanpur's district judge, who had upheld the city magistrate's order for the demolition of a mosque within the Saharanpur Collectorate complex.
Additionally, the high court has extended its previous stay on the recovery of damages amounting to Rs 6.41 crore from the mosque management committee for alleged unlawful occupation.
The mosque was demolished on September 5 this year. During Wednesday's proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted a rejoinder affidavit in response to a counter affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order on a petition filed by Mohammed Tanveer Ahmad, challenging the Saharanpur city magistrate's order dated July 16, 2026, and a subsequent order by the Saharanpur district judge on September 2, 2026. The district judge had upheld the city magistrate's decision to order eviction and impose damages amounting to Rs 6.41 crore.
According to the petitioner, the original owners of the land where the mosque stands are Yaqub Khan and Wahid Khan, and the land has been designated as waqf by its users. The mosque has existed on this disputed land for over a hundred years.
Ahmad claims that both lower courts failed to consider this fact and instead reached a conclusion against him. In contrast, the state government's counsel argued that the property, according to official records, is classified as Kutchery/Collectorate. The petitioner, on the one hand, claims that Yaqub Khan and Wahid Khan are the original landlords, yet has not provided any information regarding when the property was dedicated as waqf, nor has he submitted a waqf deed as evidence, they said.
The counsel further stated that the original landlords have not appeared before the court to assert a claim over the property.
It was argued that a post office is currently operating on the disputed land, and eviction proceedings commenced on the basis that the mosque was constructed after the city magistrate authorised the rental of rooms, where prayers were being held.
On July 16, the city magistrate, acting under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972, ordered the eviction of the 315-square-metre mosque located on the collectorate premises.
This order also included the imposition of a fine of Rs 6.41 crore on the mosque management for unlawful occupation and use of the premises.
The mosque management subsequently filed an appeal against the magistrate's order before the district court. However, the district judge dismissed the appeal on September 2, upholding the demolition order. The authorities subsequently demolished the mosque on September 5, 2026.
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