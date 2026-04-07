ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Acquits Rayan, Sets Aside Death Sentence In NIA DSP Tanzil Murder Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has acquitted the last remaining convict, Rayan, who was earlier sentenced to death in the 2016 murder case of NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Tanzil and his wife Farzana in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Siddharth set aside the trial court's verdict and ordered Rayan's immediate release. The court observed that the Sessions Court had made a serious error in awarding the death penalty, noting that the judgement could not be sustained in law.

The High Court pointed out significant weaknesses in the prosecution's case. It said that the conduct of key witnesses appeared doubtful and remained unexplained. Despite an extensive investigation, including police camping at the crime scene for months and detaining several local individuals for questioning, no credible evidence linking Rayan to the crime was found.

The court also noted that Tanzil and his wife were involved in investigating several sensitive and high-profile cases related to national security, including terrorism. However, the prosecution failed to establish a clear motive or provide reliable proof of the accused's involvement in the double murder, the court noted.

According to the case details, the incident took place on April 3, 2016, after a wedding ceremony at Bandhan Banquet Hall in Syohara, Bijnor. Tanzil, along with his wife, daughter, and son, was returning home in a car. Near the Tal Katora drain, two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted the vehicle and opened fire, killing Tanzil and Farzana on the spot before fleeing. An FIR was later registered by Tanzil's brother, Mohammed Raghib Masood, at Syohara police station.