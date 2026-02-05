ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Acquits Nearly 100-Year-Old Man In 1982 Murder Case

Prayagraj: A nearly 100-year-old man accused of murder was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, which observed that more than four decades have passed since he challenged his life term sentence and that social consequences suffered by him cannot be ignored for granting the relief.

A division bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Sanjiv Kumar also said the prolonged pendency of the appeal and the age of the accused, Dhami Ram, were relevant while moulding relief. "When a person stands before the court at the twilight of their life, insisting on punitive consequences after decades of procedural delays risks transforming justice into a ritual divorced from its original purpose," the bench noted.

The murder case dates back to 1982 over a land dispute, and three persons — Maiku, Satti Din, and Dhani Ram were named as accused in the case. While Maiku had absconded, the Hamirpur sessions court had sentenced Satti Din and Ram to life imprisonment in 1984. Ram was released on bail the same year. Satti Din passed away during the pendency of his appeal, leaving Ram as the sole surviving appellant in the case.

Noting that Ram has been on bail since then, the high court directed that his bail bond shall stand discharged and said the acquittal was based on the merits of the case, specifically the prosecution's failure to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.