All Those Involved in Misappropriating Gold From Sabarimala Should Be Caught: Actor Jayaram

Kochi: Actor Jayaram, who arrived before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala, said that all those involved in the matter should be caught and that Lord Ayyappa "will not spare the culprits".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued the summons to the actor earlier this month in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the temple.

Speaking to reporters outside the ED office here, Jayaram said Sabarimala holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian, as everyone is welcome there irrespective of their caste or religion.

He said if any such "scam" has taken place there, then "it should be brought to light", including those involved in it, and every person from Kerala is obliged to help in doing that.

"I am also such a Malayali who is obliged to help with that. In the last 10-38 years, I have been invited to many temples for various pujas and other religious ceremonies or events and I attend as many of them as possible. "That is how I was called for a puja in connection with the Sabarimala artefacts. I was called for such pujas by them (Unnikrishnan Potty and others) several times.