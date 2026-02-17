All Those Involved in Misappropriating Gold From Sabarimala Should Be Caught: Actor Jayaram
Jayaram said that if the ED gets any useful information from him, it would be good, as it would help bring out the truth.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Kochi: Actor Jayaram, who arrived before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala, said that all those involved in the matter should be caught and that Lord Ayyappa "will not spare the culprits".
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued the summons to the actor earlier this month in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the temple.
Speaking to reporters outside the ED office here, Jayaram said Sabarimala holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian, as everyone is welcome there irrespective of their caste or religion.
He said if any such "scam" has taken place there, then "it should be brought to light", including those involved in it, and every person from Kerala is obliged to help in doing that.
"I am also such a Malayali who is obliged to help with that. In the last 10-38 years, I have been invited to many temples for various pujas and other religious ceremonies or events and I attend as many of them as possible. "That is how I was called for a puja in connection with the Sabarimala artefacts. I was called for such pujas by them (Unnikrishnan Potty and others) several times.
So, whether there was any irregularity behind it is being investigated by the court and the concerned agencies," he said. The actor said that if the ED gets any useful information from him, it would be good, as it would help bring out the truth. "So, that is why I have been called. If there are any others involved in the matter, let them also get caught. Lord Ayyappa will not spare them," he said.
Last month, Jayaram was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).
The ED also questioned Murari Babu, the former Administrative Officer, in connection with the Sabarimala gold scam case. Murari Babu was released after nine hours of interrogation. Having secured bail after three months of imprisonment, he was summoned to the Kochi office for questioning.
Murari Babu is the sixth accused in the doorframe (kattilappadi) case and the second accused in the door panel (dwarapalaka-ppadi) case. The ED has been questioning witnesses and accused individuals who were released on bail after being arrested by the SIT. (With PTI Inputs)
Read More