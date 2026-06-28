ETV Bharat / state

All Sikh MLAs, Ministers To Appear Before Akal Takht On June 29: Mann

Chandigarh: All Sikh MLAs and cabinet ministers will appear before the Akal Takht, which summoned them on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday. His statement came after a closed-door meeting with the party MLAs in Amritsar to decide the course of action in view of the directions of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Following the meeting, Mann held a press conference in Amritsar where he was flanked by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was on a three-day visit to Punjab.

Mann shared details that the party's Sikh MLAs and ministers will appear before the Akal Takht, while Kejriwal restricted himself to speaking about building a grand temple dedicated to Luv-Kush and Mata Janaki near the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Amritsar.

Our MLAs and ministers will go there and present their sides in writing, Mann said while speaking to reporters in Amritsar. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on June 15, had summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers before the Akal Takht on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law.

Non-Sikh cabinet ministers have been asked to submit their views in writing on the matter before 29 June. The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had raised objections to the anti-sacrilege law -- Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 -- saying it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

The Akal Takht had earlier asked the state government to remove provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act which are "against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (Sikh community)." Already, Sikh MLAs of other parties have confirmed that they would appear before the Akal Takht.

Replying to a question whether he will appear before the Akal Takht, the chief minister said he has not been summoned. "Our MLAs and cabinet ministers will present the government side. Punjab Assembly Speaker (Kultar Singh Sandhwan) will also go.

Whatever suggestions come from the Akal Takht or SGPC, we will discuss the same," said Mann, who was accompanied by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Replying to another question over a purported video, Mann said he will send the clip, in which a person could be seen wearing a mask resembling his, to the Akal Takht.