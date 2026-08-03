ETV Bharat / state

All Schools, Colleges Shut In Meerut, Ghaziabad And Baghpat Amid Kanwar Yatra

People carry a large portrait of Lord Shiva mounted on a decorated platform during the 'Kanwar Yatra' on the first 'Monday' of the holy month of 'Sawaan', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

Meerut/Ghaziabad: Educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Ghaziabad districts will remain closed till August 12 in view of the heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Monday.

In Meerut, all schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions remained closed from Monday following an order issued by District Magistrate V K Singh. The administration said the decision was taken to ensure students' safety and facilitate traffic management as large numbers of Kanwar yatris pass through the district during the Shravan Shivratri period.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage during the holy month of Shravan in which devotees of Lord Shiva carry holy Ganga water, usually collected from Haridwar and other sacred ghats, to offer it at Shiva temples after travelling on foot.

According to the Meerut administration's order, all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated to the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, madrassa board and other recognised boards, will remain closed till August 12. Government and private colleges, universities and technical institutions have also been directed to suspend classes during the period.

The Ghaziabad administration also ordered the closure of all schools from nursery to Class 12, as well as colleges, universities and technical institutions, from August 4 to August 12.

In an official order, the district inspector of schools said, "A large number of Kanwariyas/devotees have started moving on various routes in the district," and the decision had been taken "in view of the safety of students" on the directions of the district magistrate (DM).

The Ghaziabad order said the closure would apply to institutions affiliated with the Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, ICSE, madrassa board and other recognised boards. It added that examinations already notified for any course or subject would be held as scheduled and would be exempt from the closure order.