All Pending Tourist Destinations In Jammu Kashmir To Be Reopened By May, Says CM Omar Abdullah

Replying to the discussion on demand of grants of departments under his ministries, Chief Minister Omar said that after the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year, the government had to start the promotion of tourism from the scrap.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that all pending closed tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir will be opened by the month of May. The CM said that under centrally sponsored schemes nine new tourist destinations will be opened in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even the stakeholders were apprehensive of tourists returning to the union territory for two to three years. Those who are saying our efforts to reach out to the people to visit Jammu and Kashmir yielded no result, must know that we had to tell tourists to visit J&K despite many tourist places remaining closed," he said.

"It was a big task and today we have seen that Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam are full with tourists and there is more than 40 percent occupancy of hotels in Srinagar. Moreover, by the month of May the remaining closed tourist destinations will be opened."

The CM said that more than one crore pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi shrine every year and diverting even 10 percent of them to tourist places of Jammu region will be a big success. "We will have to keep them here for six - seven days and we have to take them to the border, Bhaderwah and other areas as well," he added.

Responding to the demand of many MLAs to promote their locations as tourist destinations as well, Omar said that all beautiful locations in Jammu and Kashmir can't be brought into the tourism map. "We can promote tourist places but ultimately it is the decision of tourists where they want to go."