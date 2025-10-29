All Key Departments In Telangana's Adilabad Collectorate Led By Women Officers
Women officers are in-charge of key responsibilities at the Collectorate which functions efficiently with better coordination and inclusivity.
Adilabad: In a remarkable example of women’s empowerment, all departments from A to H in the Adilabad Collectorate are currently headed by women officers.
Following the recent transfers, women officers have taken charge of almost every key responsibility, ensuring that the district’s revenue and administrative affairs continue efficiently under the supervision of District Collector Athiwala Shyamala Devi.
Shyamala Devi serves as the Additional Collector (Revenue) and oversees all revenue-related activities, while Administrative Officer Easter Varna is playing a pivotal role in maintaining coordination and smooth functioning within the Collectorate. Varna also serves as the Superintendent for four major departments, A, B, E, and G, managing their day-to-day operations.
Similarly, Srivani has been appointed as the Superintendent of the C department, Kavitha leads the D department, Shailaja heads the F department, and Panchpoola is in charge of the H department. The strong team of women officers is ensuring the effective implementation of government policies and public welfare schemes at the district level.
The Adilabad Collectorate comprises a total of 33 employees, ranging from attendants to the Additional Collector. As many as 21 of them are women, making up nearly two-thirds of the entire workforce. Among these, five women were recently appointed through Group-4 recruitment, further strengthening female representation in administrative roles.
The unique composition has brought a positive change to the workplace atmosphere, with improved coordination, efficiency, and inclusivity being observed across departments. Officials say the trend not only highlights the growing participation of women in governance but also serves as an inspiring example for other districts in Telangana to follow.
