All Key Departments In Telangana's Adilabad Collectorate Led By Women Officers

Adilabad: In a remarkable example of women’s empowerment, all departments from A to H in the Adilabad Collectorate are currently headed by women officers.

Following the recent transfers, women officers have taken charge of almost every key responsibility, ensuring that the district’s revenue and administrative affairs continue efficiently under the supervision of District Collector Athiwala Shyamala Devi.

Shyamala Devi serves as the Additional Collector (Revenue) and oversees all revenue-related activities, while Administrative Officer Easter Varna is playing a pivotal role in maintaining coordination and smooth functioning within the Collectorate. Varna also serves as the Superintendent for four major departments, A, B, E, and G, managing their day-to-day operations.