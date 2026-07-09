ETV Bharat / state

'All Is Well in Punjab Congress': Rana Gurjit Dismisses Talk of Internal Rift

Chandigarh: Amid growing speculation over alleged infighting and factionalism within the Punjab Congress, senior party leader and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh dismissed reports of any internal deadlock, asserting that the party remains united and organisational discussions are continuing as usual.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Rana Gurjit described the reports of discord within the party as baseless and said there was no crisis in the state unit.

"All is well. There is no deadlock in the Congress," he said. The Congress legislator stated that he had already held discussions with the general secretary of the Punjab Congress and emphasised that party leaders remain in constant communication on organisational matters.

"There is regular interaction among party leaders and discussions related to strengthening the organisation are continuing," he said.

Responding to questions regarding his communication with All India Congress Committee (AICC) State in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Rana Gurjit said he had not yet spoken to the senior Congress leader from Chhattisgarh.

However, he downplayed the significance of the matter, stating that dialogue within the party is an ongoing process and that there was nothing unusual about leaders speaking at different times.