ETV Bharat / state

AISA Protests Against SIR, CEC; Several Activists Detained

New Delhi: Members of All India Students Association (AISA) on Saturday held a protest meeting demanding the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police attempted to stop the protesters marching from Patel Chowk towards Jantar Mantar by erecting barricades. However, the protesters attempted to break through two barricades and proceed further. Police subsequently detained them.

Led by AISA National President Neha Bora, the activists, along with senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Nitya Ramakrishnan, Pallav Sisodia, Prashant Bhushan, and Yogendra Yadav, gathered at Patel Chowk. From there, the march towards Jantar Mantar began. Several of the activists were detained by police. Even while in custody, the workers continued to chant slogans demanding the repeal of the SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters questioned the Election Commission's functioning and said the SIR must be reviewed. A protester stated that the agitation will continue until the SIR is repealed and the Chief Election Commissioner steps down.