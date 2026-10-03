AISA Protests Against SIR, CEC; Several Activists Detained
AISA claimed that the Delhi Police detained over 500 protesters and several others marching towards Jantar Mantar
Published : October 3, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Members of All India Students Association (AISA) on Saturday held a protest meeting demanding the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Police attempted to stop the protesters marching from Patel Chowk towards Jantar Mantar by erecting barricades. However, the protesters attempted to break through two barricades and proceed further. Police subsequently detained them.
Led by AISA National President Neha Bora, the activists, along with senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Nitya Ramakrishnan, Pallav Sisodia, Prashant Bhushan, and Yogendra Yadav, gathered at Patel Chowk. From there, the march towards Jantar Mantar began. Several of the activists were detained by police. Even while in custody, the workers continued to chant slogans demanding the repeal of the SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.
The protesters questioned the Election Commission's functioning and said the SIR must be reviewed. A protester stated that the agitation will continue until the SIR is repealed and the Chief Election Commissioner steps down.
A female protester questioned the police action. She said such treatment of those protesting peacefully is not in keeping with a democratic system. She alleged that the police had been informed in advance about the protest, yet barricades were erected at various locations to prevent the activists from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.
During the protest, another AISA activist stated that this fight is long and necessary. She said, "People must come out of their homes and take to the streets to save democracy. People will continue to raise their voices for their rights and the movement will move forward," she said.
AISA claimed that the Delhi Police detained over 500 protesters and several others marching towards Jantar Mantar. According to the organization, 10 activists including Neha, were taken to Kotwali police station while DU AISA Secretary Anjali, Anjali Bhardwaj, Yogendra Yadav, and Prashant Bhushan were taken to Badarpur police station.
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