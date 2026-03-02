ETV Bharat / state

All Hindu Leaders Of Assam Congress Will Join BJP Soon: CM Sarma

Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all Hindu leaders of Congress in the state will join the BJP sooner or later. He was addressing 'Jana Ashirwad Jatra', the BJP's public outreach program in Nagaon.

He told reporters that any leader who follows Hindu rituals can't stay in Congress. "Congress leaders who are Hindus will sooner or later join the BJP for sure. Anybody who follows Hindu rituals, lights diyas in temples, and visits 'Naamghar' daily can't stay with the Congress. They will definitely join the BJP," Sarma said.

The "Jana Ashirwad Jatra" of the BJP has been ongoing in the Northeastern state since February 28. The rally reached Nagaon on late Sunday evening. Addressing the rally, Sarma said, "I will be busy with this public outreach program till March 16 and spread the words of the BJP's good deeds for the state."