All Gujarat Ministers Except CM Resign Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion
The state may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader said.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad: All Gujarat ministers barring Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resigned on Thursday, a day ahead of cabinet expansion.
Gujarat has a 182-member Assembly and can have 27 ministers or 15 per cent of the total strength of the House.
The state may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader said, adding that nearly half of the present ministers may be replaced. There is however no clarity on who would be made ministers.
Reports said, Governor Acharya Devvrat will administer the oath to the newly appointed ministers at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Owing to the expected cabinet reshuffle, the cabinet meeting on Wednesday was cancelled.
The cabinet reshuffle will be overseen by BJP National President JP Nadda, who will visit Gujarat on Thursday evening. He will hold a series of meetings with Patel, former state BJP president CR Patil, and other senior party leaders on the cabinet expansion.
According to party sources, the discussions are expected to focus on the reshuffle in the Gujarat cabinet and other key organisational matters in the state. Nadda’s visit comes just days after a high-level meeting took place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, where Home Minister Amit Shah, Patil, and Patel discussed changes in the state cabinet.
Party insiders said Nadda’s visit is aimed at giving final approval to the reshuffle and reviewing the party’s strategy to strengthen its position in Gujarat. The reshuffle comes days after the appointment of new BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma. Also, ahead of the 2027 state polls, the state BJP will be looking to test new equations, as the AAP, led by young leader Gopal Italia, continues to make inroads into the Patidar stronghold of the BJP.
At present, the Bhupendra Patel cabinet has 17 members, including the Chief Minister, one of the leanest in Gujarat's recent political history. Sources indicate that the new expansion is expected to fill vacant chambers in the Swarnim Sankul government complex, indicating the likely addition of new faces.
With Agency Inputs
