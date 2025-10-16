ETV Bharat / state

All Gujarat Ministers Except CM Resign Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion

Ahmedabad: All Gujarat ministers barring Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resigned on Thursday, a day ahead of cabinet expansion.

Gujarat has a 182-member Assembly and can have 27 ministers or 15 per cent of the total strength of the House.

The state may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader said, adding that nearly half of the present ministers may be replaced. There is however no clarity on who would be made ministers.

Reports said, Governor Acharya Devvrat will administer the oath to the newly appointed ministers at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Owing to the expected cabinet reshuffle, the cabinet meeting on Wednesday was cancelled.

The cabinet reshuffle will be overseen by BJP National President JP Nadda, who will visit Gujarat on Thursday evening. He will hold a series of meetings with Patel, former state BJP president CR Patil, and other senior party leaders on the cabinet expansion.