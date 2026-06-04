Jharkhand: All Eyes On Second Rajya Sabha Seat, With Hemant Soren Holding All Cards, Leaving Cong Jittery
The battle for Jharkhand's second Rajya Sabha seat has become intriguing. Will the 2016 scenario see a repeat? A report by Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand's political parties have begun preparations for electing the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The election is scheduled to take place on June 18. One seat has been vacant since August 4, 2025, following the demise of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren. The other seat is currently held by the BJP's Deepak Prakash, whose tenure is set to conclude on June 21.
To secure victory, a candidate requires 28 first-preference votes. The ruling INDIA coalition — comprising the JMM (34), Congress (16), RJD (4), and CPI(ML) (2) — collectively commands 56 legislators, which guarantees victory for the JMM on one seat. Even the second seat should go to the INDIA bloc.
And yet, there is intrigue in the air, with the Congress seeking support from coalition partners for the second seat, with the BJP adding a twist to the contest by announcing its intention to field a candidate.
Why Is There Intrigue Over The Second Seat?
To a large extent, the situation mirrors the circumstances of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state in 2016, when, despite possessing the numbers, the JMM's Basant Soren suffered a defeat.
At that time, the BJP's CM Raghubar Das was leading an NDA coalition government. While a BJP victory on one seat was a foregone conclusion, the other seat was expected to go to the JMM-led opposition, which commanded 30 votes. Nevertheless, the BJP fielded two candidates: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahesh Poddar, while the opposition fielded JMM's Basant Soren, with eyes on the second seat.
A total of 79 MLAs out of 81 cast their votes, with JMM's Chamra Linda and Congress's Bittu Singh remaining absent, leaving a candidate needing 27 votes to secure victory. BJP's Naqvi secured 29 votes, while Poddar received 24. As per the rules, two votes from the 29 secured by Naqvi were transferred to Poddar, raising his tally to 26, the same number of first-preference votes Basant Soren had received.
Thereafter, the second-preference votes were counted. Poddar received a total of three second-preference votes, which, after using the formula for counting, was assessed at 0.66. That took Poddar's tally to 26.66, while Soren's count stalled at 26. It turned out that two opposition MLAs had cross voted.
Current Breakup Of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly
|Political parties
|Legislator
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|34
|Congress
|16
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|04
|CPI (ML)
|02
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|21
|AJSU
|01
|Janata Dal United
|01
|LJP (Ram Vilas)
|01
|JLKM
|01
|Total
|81
Could 2016 Be Repeated?
According to senior journalist Chandan Mishra, the prevailing political atmosphere and equations suggest 2016 could be repeated. For the second seat, the final result may hinge on second-preference votes, because the JMM, with 34 MLAs, is unlikely to risk securing only 28 first-preference votes for its candidate. Should even a single vote be invalidated due to technical reasons, it would leave the JMM candidate in a precarious situation. So, the JMM will ensure its candidate receives at least 30 first-preference votes, which could go up to 32 or even 34.
Assuming that JMM allots 30 votes for its candidate, that would would leave the second INDIA candidate with 26 first-preference votes (16 from Congress, 4 from JMM, 4 from RJD, and 2 from CPI-ML).
According to veteran journalist Vaidyanath Mishra, the Congress faces several challenges. While the RJD can be expected to follow Tejashwi's diktat, which is likely to favour the Congress, the position of Hemant is unclear. Meanwhile, though the CPI(ML) is part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, it is not part of the Jharkhand government.
Vaidyanath said Hemant wants a Congress candidate of his own choosing, putting Rajesh Thakur as his likely first preference. Thakur also enjoys a good rapport with the Congress High Command. "That said, Dheeraj Sahu has also met Hemant, but the third option, Subodh Kant Sahay, appears to be lagging in the race," he said.
He added that with Mamata Banerjee convening a INDIA bloc meeting on June 6, there is every chance the RJD will support the candidate. But the CPI(ML) might choose to boycott the election, given that the Left parties have been locked in electoral battles against the Congress in both Kerala and Bengal. This would put the responsibility of securing both seats squarely on Hemant Soren's shoulders. Unless, that is, he has struck some yet unknown behind-the-scenes arrangement.
Confirming that Dheeraj Sahu had met CM Hemant a few days ago, Chandan Mishra said Sahu has suddenly gone silent, which probably indicates that Hemant declined to support him. Chandan said Hemant, who has been unhappy with the Congress ever since the Assam elections, has even campaigned for Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal elections. He added that there appears to be no one within the state Congress who can persuade Hemant, and that this constitutes the greatest challenge confronting the Congress.
Hemant Soren, despite having met Congress state in-charge K Raju, has so far refrained from pledging his support.
What Is BJP So Confident?
According to senior journalist Baidyanath Mishra, the BJP-led NDA — comprising the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU, and JD(U) — currently commands 24 votes. If Jairam Mahto of the JLKM joins their ranks, the tally would rise to 25. That would still leave them needing three more votes. Baidyanath said, "The RJD and the Left are unlikely to align with the BJP. This means the BJP candidate can only win if Hemant Soren extends indirect support."
According to Chandan Mishra, the BJP may field either Asha Lakra or another tribal figure as its candidate. He said, "Arjun Munda would be reluctant to take the risk, having already suffered defeats in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Even if industrialist Parimal Nathwani — who has twice been elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state as an Independent — were to enter the fray, he would want Hemant's personal guarantee. But the BJP knows all is not well within the INDIA bloc, and hopes to capitalise on the discord."
What's The 'Insider Vs Outsider' Factor?
According to Baidyanath Mishra, the Congress state unit is advocating a "local" candidate as a strategic move, as it fears the party's High Command could parachute a candidate from outside the state, or someone like Nathwani might be imposed upon them. Hence, the "local" card is being played to keep Congress's own MLAs united.
Baidyanath Mishra added that the key to securing victory in the second seat lies firmly with Hemant Soren. This is why, despite repeated entreaties from the Congress, the CM has refused to reveal his cards. As a result, clouds of suspicion and uncertainty continue to gather over the political landscape.
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