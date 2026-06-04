ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: All Eyes On Second Rajya Sabha Seat, With Hemant Soren Holding All Cards, Leaving Cong Jittery

Ranchi: Jharkhand's political parties have begun preparations for electing the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The election is scheduled to take place on June 18. One seat has been vacant since August 4, 2025, following the demise of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren. The other seat is currently held by the BJP's Deepak Prakash, whose tenure is set to conclude on June 21.

To secure victory, a candidate requires 28 first-preference votes. The ruling INDIA coalition — comprising the JMM (34), Congress (16), RJD (4), and CPI(ML) (2) — collectively commands 56 legislators, which guarantees victory for the JMM on one seat. Even the second seat should go to the INDIA bloc.

And yet, there is intrigue in the air, with the Congress seeking support from coalition partners for the second seat, with the BJP adding a twist to the contest by announcing its intention to field a candidate.

Why Is There Intrigue Over The Second Seat?

To a large extent, the situation mirrors the circumstances of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state in 2016, when, despite possessing the numbers, the JMM's Basant Soren suffered a defeat.

At that time, the BJP's CM Raghubar Das was leading an NDA coalition government. While a BJP victory on one seat was a foregone conclusion, the other seat was expected to go to the JMM-led opposition, which commanded 30 votes. Nevertheless, the BJP fielded two candidates: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahesh Poddar, while the opposition fielded JMM's Basant Soren, with eyes on the second seat.

A total of 79 MLAs out of 81 cast their votes, with JMM's Chamra Linda and Congress's Bittu Singh remaining absent, leaving a candidate needing 27 votes to secure victory. BJP's Naqvi secured 29 votes, while Poddar received 24. As per the rules, two votes from the 29 secured by Naqvi were transferred to Poddar, raising his tally to 26, the same number of first-preference votes Basant Soren had received.

Thereafter, the second-preference votes were counted. Poddar received a total of three second-preference votes, which, after using the formula for counting, was assessed at 0.66. That took Poddar's tally to 26.66, while Soren's count stalled at 26. It turned out that two opposition MLAs had cross voted.

Current Breakup Of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly

Political parties Legislator Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 34 Congress 16 Rashtriya Janata Dal 04 CPI (ML) 02 Bharatiya Janata Party 21 AJSU 01 Janata Dal United 01 LJP (Ram Vilas) 01 JLKM 01 Total 81

Could 2016 Be Repeated?

According to senior journalist Chandan Mishra, the prevailing political atmosphere and equations suggest 2016 could be repeated. For the second seat, the final result may hinge on second-preference votes, because the JMM, with 34 MLAs, is unlikely to risk securing only 28 first-preference votes for its candidate. Should even a single vote be invalidated due to technical reasons, it would leave the JMM candidate in a precarious situation. So, the JMM will ensure its candidate receives at least 30 first-preference votes, which could go up to 32 or even 34.