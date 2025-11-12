ETV Bharat / state

All Eyes On Nagrota And Budgam: Who Will Win Big Bypolls?

Jammu: With voting for the Budgam and Nagrota bypolls concluding on Tuesday, all eyes are now on the counting day, scheduled for November 14. The bypolls will decide two new MLAs for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

All the electronic voting machines of the Nagrota Assembly constituency have been kept in a strong room at the Government Polytechnic College, Jammu, where security has been beefed up and CCTVs have been installed throughout the premises to ensure that no one is allowed near the area.

Preparations for the counting of votes have already begun, with candidates from different political parties finalising the counting agents who will enter the counting centres on the day the votes are counted.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, National Conference (NC) candidate for Nagrota, Shamim Begum, said she was happy with the way voting was held. “I believe that people have voted in huge numbers, which will surely help our cause. We are confident of our victory as we have got votes from every part of the constituency,” she said.

On the other hand, the BJP is also confident of victory and believes that the people of Nagrota have reposed faith in Devyani Rana, as they did last year when they voted for her father, Devender Singh Rana.