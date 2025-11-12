All Eyes On Nagrota And Budgam: Who Will Win Big Bypolls?
Security has been tightened as Budgam and Nagrota await the bypoll results on November 14, with the BJP and the NC both confident of victory.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Jammu: With voting for the Budgam and Nagrota bypolls concluding on Tuesday, all eyes are now on the counting day, scheduled for November 14. The bypolls will decide two new MLAs for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
All the electronic voting machines of the Nagrota Assembly constituency have been kept in a strong room at the Government Polytechnic College, Jammu, where security has been beefed up and CCTVs have been installed throughout the premises to ensure that no one is allowed near the area.
Preparations for the counting of votes have already begun, with candidates from different political parties finalising the counting agents who will enter the counting centres on the day the votes are counted.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, National Conference (NC) candidate for Nagrota, Shamim Begum, said she was happy with the way voting was held. “I believe that people have voted in huge numbers, which will surely help our cause. We are confident of our victory as we have got votes from every part of the constituency,” she said.
On the other hand, the BJP is also confident of victory and believes that the people of Nagrota have reposed faith in Devyani Rana, as they did last year when they voted for her father, Devender Singh Rana.
“We are hopeful that Nagrota has given a huge mandate to the BJP, and Devyani Rana will emerge victorious. It is only a matter of time before she becomes the MLA from the Nagrota constituency,” said Pankaj Sharma, a BJP leader from the Jindrah area of Nagrota constituency. “Other candidates are far behind the BJP, and we are waiting to see whether the victory margin will be greater than that of the 2024 win or less,” he added.
There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray, but the contest was mainly between the BJP, the NC, and the National Panthers Party. The seat fell vacant after the death of Devender Rana on October 31 last year.
In Budgam, a total of 17 candidates are testing their fate, including the NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood, Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate Aga Syed Muntazir, BJP’s Aga Syed Mohsin and others.
Polling officials said that security has been intensified to ensure smooth and peaceful counting in the high-stakes battle.
