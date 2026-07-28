ETV Bharat / state

All Assam MLAs Pledge One Month Salary For Flood Relief Except For Raijor Dal Members

Guwahati: All legislators of Assam, barring those of the Raijor Dal, on Tuesday announced donating their one month's salary for the relief and rehabilitation of the state's flood victims. The Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said he and Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron will donate one month's salary for flood relief.

"Besides us, all secretariat assembly staff will donate one day's salary for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims," he announced. Welcoming the gesture, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said all BJP MLAs will also donate one month's salary.

The Trinamool Congress' lone MLA in the state, Sherman Ali Ahmed, followed suit and announced donating his one month's salary for the flood-affected areas. Leader of the Opposition Wajed Ali Choudhury said the Congress has already provided flood relief in the past few days and the party MLAs will donate one month's salary for the cause.