ETV Bharat / state

All About Nanded Gurdwara Amendment Bill Protests; Maharashtra Govt Puts It On Hold

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The Sikh community has welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to put on hold the proposed amendment to the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956. This decision followed strong objections from the Sikh community across the country and abroad, religious organisations and opposition leaders. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government has decided not to introduce this bill in the Vidhan Sabha until the revised proposal is received from the Board. For reaching a consensus, a high-level special committee, comprising additional chief secretary (revenue), divisional commissioner (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), district magistrate/collector (Nanded), deputy secretary (finance) and deputy collector (Nanded), will be formed to resolve the issue. The committee will thoroughly discuss the suggestions, objections, demands and applications received from the Sikh community, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Takht Sri Patna Sahib Prabandhak Committee and several other Sikh organisations. Any further step regarding this law will be taken only after receiving the committee's recommendations and detailed discussions with all stakeholders. Bawankule said, "With full respect for the sentiments, expectations and suggestions of the Sikh community, it has been decided not to introduce this law in the Vidhan Sabha till the revised proposal is received from the Gurdwara Board. A special high-level committee will be formed to resolve this issue and suggestions and objections from the Sikh community will be taken into consideration."