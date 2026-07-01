All About Nanded Gurdwara Amendment Bill Protests; Maharashtra Govt Puts It On Hold
A high-level committee will be formed to resolve the matter and suggestions from all Sikh organisations will be taken into consideration, says minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Sikh community has welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to put on hold the proposed amendment to the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956.
This decision followed strong objections from the Sikh community across the country and abroad, religious organisations and opposition leaders.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government has decided not to introduce this bill in the Vidhan Sabha until the revised proposal is received from the Board.
🟧 30 - 06 - 2026 |📍विधान भवन, मुंबई | माध्यमांशी संवाद— Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) June 30, 2026
🔸तख्त सचखंड श्री हजूर साहिब, नांदेडच्या सर्वांगीण विकासासाठी तसेच काळानुरूप आवश्यक सुधारणा करण्याच्या उद्देशाने नांदेड शीख गुरुद्वारा सचखंड श्री हजूर अबचलनगर साहिब अधिनियम, १९५६ मध्ये सुधारणा करणारा कायदा राज्य शासनाने… pic.twitter.com/cXi77tHJtZ
For reaching a consensus, a high-level special committee, comprising additional chief secretary (revenue), divisional commissioner (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), district magistrate/collector (Nanded), deputy secretary (finance) and deputy collector (Nanded), will be formed to resolve the issue.
The committee will thoroughly discuss the suggestions, objections, demands and applications received from the Sikh community, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Takht Sri Patna Sahib Prabandhak Committee and several other Sikh organisations. Any further step regarding this law will be taken only after receiving the committee's recommendations and detailed discussions with all stakeholders.
Bawankule said, "With full respect for the sentiments, expectations and suggestions of the Sikh community, it has been decided not to introduce this law in the Vidhan Sabha till the revised proposal is received from the Gurdwara Board. A special high-level committee will be formed to resolve this issue and suggestions and objections from the Sikh community will be taken into consideration."
The Proposed Amendment And Protests Around It
The Maharashtra government had prepared a proposal to increase the number of members of the Gurdwara Board and introduce some new rules and administrative reforms for the overall development of the Takht Shri Hazur Sahib, Nanded.
However, members of the Sikh community strongly opposed it, saying that the management of any religious institution should remain solely in the hands of the followers of that religion as per the basic spirit of the Constitution of India. The community apprehended proposed amendment would lead to the government's interference in the internal management of the Gurdwara Board, endangering the Board's autonomy.
Welcoming the decision, BJP national spokesperson R P Singh appealed to the Sikh organisations to submit their suggestions. "I appeal to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Takht Shri Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and all Sikh organisations to present their suggestions so that the voice of every stakeholder can be heard. I also request Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to uphold the vision of the proposed reconstruction plan for the Takht Hazur Sahib complex on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakal Lok, Ujjain," Singh said.
He said that the proposed heritage corridor, which will have accommodation facilities for the followers and a world-class virtual reality centre depicting the life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh, will immensely enhance the spiritual experience while preserving the sanctity, heritage and historical character of this holy Takht for the generations to come."
Hoping to resolve the issue through dialogue, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh said, "The Maharashtra government's decision to defer the proposed amendment and initiate a comprehensive discussion reflects democratic maturity, sensitivity and respect for the Sikh community. I am confident that a solution will emerge through constructive dialogue and mutual consensus that will reflect the aspirations of the entire Sikh community and uphold the dignity and traditions of the Takht Shri Hazur Sahib."
Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Mumbai's Malad West assembly constituency, Aslam Sheikh, called the decision a big victory for the Sikh community, but warned that the issue is not yet fully resolved.
Citing the Bombay High Court order, Sheikh said, "Though this is a welcome step, the issue is not yet fully resolved. The Bombay High Court had set aside the Maharashtra government's 2022 decision to dissolve the Gurdwara Board and appoint an administrator. As per the Bombay High Court order, the Takht Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Board should now be immediately restored."
Also Read