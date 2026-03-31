ETV Bharat / state

All About Jammu Kashmir Govt's Ambitious Eco-Hamlet Plan To Transform Iconic Dal Lake Without Displacing Dwellers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has shelved a three-decade-old rehabilitation plan for Dal lake dwellers and replaced it with a new plan to develop Dal habitations as eco-friendly homes without shifting the indigenous population, while restoring the lake's environmental importance.

Named the "Integrated Management Plan of Dal-Nigeen Lake," this new plan, currently under approval with the Government of India, will develop and convert the 58 habitations inside the lake into eco-friendly hamlets. This plan was proposed based on the recommendations of a committee that the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court formed in 2018 after disposing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by Syed Iqbal Tahir Geelani in 2015.

Shikaras in the iconic Dal Lake with houseboats in the backdrop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The Committee of Experts was headed by former MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Dr. E Sreedharan, former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, Dr. Nivedita P. Haran; and MD Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Dr. Mangu Singh, M.C. Mehta is a retired IFS officer from Jammu and Kashmir. Its aim was to suggest recommendations for securing the lake as an Eco-Sensitive Zone under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and to restore its ecosystem and preserve the unique biodiversity of the lake, which has shrunk from an area of 50 Sq. Kilometers to 13.5 Sq. kilometers during the last decades.

The panel warned in its report that the lake, whose existence is imperative for climatological, ecological, economic and socio-cultural reasons, will not survive beyond 30 years if the conservation measures it suggested are not implemented.The committee noted that unrestricted sewage from hotels, lodges, restaurants, and shops into the Dal and from connecting humans must be stopped.

Shikaras in the iconic Dal Lake with houseboats in the backdrop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

It also suggested that farmers inside the Dal must shift to organic farming for vegetable cultivation, as they use chemical fertilizers and pesticides whose remnants are released into the lake. It recommended completely stopping vegetable cultivation within the lake and providing farmers with alternate avenues. It suggested scientific management of solid waste management and fitting of houseboats with bio-digesters to save the lake from pollution.

The court in 2018 noted that the government spent Rs 400 crore on Dal lake over 15 years but nothing much has changed since 2002 when the rehabilitation plan was implemented to relocate the dal dwellers. More than 9,000 families inside the lake were proposed to be relocated and rehabilitated in new housing colonies in Srinagar, away from the lake so that its water, environment and land area remains protected.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the portfolio of Housing and Urban Development department, said that under the ‘Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme’ for shifting Dal dwellers to Rakh-i-Arth and other colonies shifted only 3,108 families from the lake.