ETV Bharat / state

All 59 Accused Acquitted In Alanganallur Jallikattu Protest Case After 9 Years

Reacting to the verdict, advocate Saravanan said that the accused belonged to various districts, including Kanyakumari and Tiruvannamalai, and had been travelling to Madurai for court hearings for nearly nine years. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: In 2014, the Supreme Court banned the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, which triggered widespread protests across the state, including in Alanganallur in Madurai district. Demonstrations were held against the ban, with Alanganallur, considered the heart of the traditional bull-taming sport.

In 2017, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Alanganallur Vaadivasal demanding that Jallikattu be allowed. During the protest, 64 people, including students and young participants, were arrested. The agitation soon spread across Tamil Nadu, with large-scale protests erupting at Chennai’s Marina Beach, as well as in Salem, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

As the protests intensified, the Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam travelled to New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subsequently, the Union government announced that the decision on conducting Jallikattu could be taken by the state government. On January 21, 2017, the Tamil Nadu government promulgated a special ordinance permitting Jallikattu. However, protesters continued their agitation, demanding a permanent law instead of a temporary ordinance. Later, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Jallikattu Act.

Meanwhile, the case against the 64 individuals arrested during the Alanganallur protest was transferred to the Crime Branch–Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID). The case had been pending before the Madurai District Fifth Additional Sessions Court since 2018.