All 59 Accused Acquitted In Alanganallur Jallikattu Protest Case After 9 Years
In 2017, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Alanganallur Vaadivasal demanding that Jallikattu be allowed.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Madurai: In 2014, the Supreme Court banned the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, which triggered widespread protests across the state, including in Alanganallur in Madurai district. Demonstrations were held against the ban, with Alanganallur, considered the heart of the traditional bull-taming sport.
In 2017, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Alanganallur Vaadivasal demanding that Jallikattu be allowed. During the protest, 64 people, including students and young participants, were arrested. The agitation soon spread across Tamil Nadu, with large-scale protests erupting at Chennai’s Marina Beach, as well as in Salem, Coimbatore, and Madurai.
As the protests intensified, the Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam travelled to New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subsequently, the Union government announced that the decision on conducting Jallikattu could be taken by the state government. On January 21, 2017, the Tamil Nadu government promulgated a special ordinance permitting Jallikattu. However, protesters continued their agitation, demanding a permanent law instead of a temporary ordinance. Later, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Jallikattu Act.
Meanwhile, the case against the 64 individuals arrested during the Alanganallur protest was transferred to the Crime Branch–Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID). The case had been pending before the Madurai District Fifth Additional Sessions Court since 2018.
In 2021, a ‘Jallikattu Case Dismissal Conference’ was held in Madurai, during which CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan and others urged the government to withdraw cases filed against Jallikattu protesters. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami later announced that all cases related to the Jallikattu protests would be dropped.
However, cases registered by the CBCID in Madurai district were not withdrawn. Of the 64 accused, three have since passed away, while cases against two others are being heard separately. On Tuesday, Judge Joseph of the Madurai District Fifth Additional Sessions Court delivered his verdict in the case involving the remaining 59 accused, acquitting all of them.
Reacting to the verdict, advocate Saravanan said that the accused belonged to various districts, including Kanyakumari and Tiruvannamalai, and had been travelling to Madurai for court hearings for nearly nine years. “It is because of their protests that Jallikattu is being conducted today. The court has now acquitted everyone. Similar cases are still pending in several districts, and the government should immediately withdraw them. It is the responsibility of the Tamil Nadu government to honour those who faced these cases,” he said.
