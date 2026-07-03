ETV Bharat / state

All 42 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded After Tamil Nadu Gas Leak Return Home

Ranchi: All 42 migrant workers from Jharkhand, who were stranded in Tamil Nadu following an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur, have returned to the state, an official said here. State Migration Control Room team leader Shikha Lakra said the workers reached Jharkhand by the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express train.

"They were brought back after they expressed their willingness to return home. Of the 42 workers, 15 got down at Chakradharpur railway station in West Singhbhum district, two alighted at Ranchi, while the remaining travelled to Dhanbad. The state government bore the entire cost of their journey," she said on Thursday.

An ammonia gas leak at the seafood processing unit on June 21 left 17 women dead and several others injured. While 14 of the deceased were from Odisha, two were from Assam and one hailed from Jharkhand. Lakra said the body of Priti Devi, a migrant worker from Nichitpur in Dhanbad district, who died in the accident, was brought to Ranchi on Tuesday and later sent to Dhanbad by ambulance.