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All 42 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded After Tamil Nadu Gas Leak Return Home

State Migration Control Room team leader Shikha Lakra said the workers reached Jharkhand by the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express train.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel arrive at a seafood export unit following an ammonia gas leak, in Manjangaranai, Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, June 21, 2026.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel arrive at a seafood export unit following an ammonia gas leak, in Manjangaranai, Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Ranchi: All 42 migrant workers from Jharkhand, who were stranded in Tamil Nadu following an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur, have returned to the state, an official said here. State Migration Control Room team leader Shikha Lakra said the workers reached Jharkhand by the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express train.

"They were brought back after they expressed their willingness to return home. Of the 42 workers, 15 got down at Chakradharpur railway station in West Singhbhum district, two alighted at Ranchi, while the remaining travelled to Dhanbad. The state government bore the entire cost of their journey," she said on Thursday.

An ammonia gas leak at the seafood processing unit on June 21 left 17 women dead and several others injured. While 14 of the deceased were from Odisha, two were from Assam and one hailed from Jharkhand. Lakra said the body of Priti Devi, a migrant worker from Nichitpur in Dhanbad district, who died in the accident, was brought to Ranchi on Tuesday and later sent to Dhanbad by ambulance.

"The Labour Department spent Rs 50,000 to bring the body. After completion of the necessary formalities, the family will be provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh," she said. The labour superintendents of the districts to which the returning workers belong have also been directed to register them on the e-Shram portal so that they can be linked to various government social security schemes, she added.

Also Read:

  1. Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak: 68 Assam Workers Leave For Home After Recovery
  2. Ammonia Gas Leak: Odisha Govt Brings Back 62 Migrant Workers From Tamil Nadu

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU GAS LEAK
TAMIL NADU AMMONIA GAS LEAK
JHARKHAND MIGRANT WORKERS

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