All 19 Trekkers Stranded In Kalindi Khal Safely Evacuated Amid Heavy Snowfall In Uttarakhand
The administration is assessing snow conditions and possible routes before expanding operations to other locations where trekkers may require assistance.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Rescue operations resumed in the high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi on Tuesday to evacuate trekkers and helpers stranded amid heavy snowfall. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies continued rescue efforts despite difficult weather and terrain. Four more people were safely evacuated on Tuesday and brought to the Harsil helipad, taking the total number of people rescued from the Kalindi Khal area to 19.
Heavy snowfall over the past few days had left trekkers and their helpers stranded at several locations during high-altitude treks. Following reports of people being stranded in the Kalindi Khal area, the administration launched a coordinated rescue operation.
The administration said it was moving the stranded people to safe locations in phases, keeping weather conditions and the difficult terrain in mind. The operation continued through Monday and was intensified from Tuesday morning.
Rescue Plan Finalised After Helipad Coordination
At the Harsil helipad, Additional District Magistrate Mukta Mishra coordinated with rescue personnel and the helicopter pilot to assess weather conditions, terrain, and evacuation options.
"Weather conditions are changing rapidly in the high-altitude region. In such circumstances, selecting a safe route is the rescue teams' top priority. Keeping this in mind, the teams are being moved forward in phases," Mishra said.
Based on the assessment, teams proceeded with the evacuation plan through coordinated efforts.
SDRF Team Conducts Reconnaissance In Mount Jogin
Meanwhile, two SDRF personnel were sent to the Mount Jogin area to assess snow conditions and identify safe routes for possible rescue operations. The reconnaissance team is examining the terrain and available routes, with its findings expected to help officials plan further rescue operations.
Officials said the priority remains safely evacuating stranded people, while heavy snowfall continues to challenge rescue teams. Earlier on Monday, all 29 trekkers stranded at Auden's Col were safely brought to Harsil. Their health was assessed after the rescue and found to be normal. They were given primary medical treatment before leaving for their respective destinations. The helicopter rescue operation was subsequently undertaken in the Kalindi Khal area, where all 19 stranded trekkers have now been evacuated.
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