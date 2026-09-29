ETV Bharat / state

All 19 Trekkers Stranded In Kalindi Khal Safely Evacuated Amid Heavy Snowfall In Uttarakhand

People rescued from Kalindi Khal on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: Rescue operations resumed in the high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi on Tuesday to evacuate trekkers and helpers stranded amid heavy snowfall. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies continued rescue efforts despite difficult weather and terrain. Four more people were safely evacuated on Tuesday and brought to the Harsil helipad, taking the total number of people rescued from the Kalindi Khal area to 19.

Heavy snowfall over the past few days had left trekkers and their helpers stranded at several locations during high-altitude treks. Following reports of people being stranded in the Kalindi Khal area, the administration launched a coordinated rescue operation. The administration said it was moving the stranded people to safe locations in phases, keeping weather conditions and the difficult terrain in mind. The operation continued through Monday and was intensified from Tuesday morning. Rescue Plan Finalised After Helipad Coordination At the Harsil helipad, Additional District Magistrate Mukta Mishra coordinated with rescue personnel and the helicopter pilot to assess weather conditions, terrain, and evacuation options.