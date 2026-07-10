All 16 Indraprastha Vikas Party Councillors Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Civic Polls
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP chief Harsh Malhotra welcomed 16 councillors into the party during an induction programme in Delhi.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has begun strengthening its organisation ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, with the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), formed after breaking away from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), formally merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra inducted all 16 councillors of the IVP into the BJP at the party's state headquarters.
The event was attended by Mukesh Goyal, chief of the IVP and a five-time municipal councillor.
During the induction programme, Rekha Gupta and Harsh Malhotra welcomed the councillors by draping them with the BJP stole before formally enrolling them into the party. The new members also completed the BJP's membership process by giving a missed call to the party's toll-free membership number.
Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Goyal said the decision to join the BJP was driven by the desire to contribute to Delhi's development.
"We want to be partners in Delhi's development. That is why we have decided to join the BJP. We will work to strengthen the BJP so that our municipal wards also witness all-round development. Inspired by the development work being carried out in Delhi under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we decided to join the BJP," Goyal said.
BJP's Strength In MCD Rises To 139
With the induction of all 16 councillors, the BJP's strength in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has increased from 123 to 139. The merger is expected to further strengthen the BJP's position in the civic body ahead of the next municipal elections.
Background Of The Merger
In the 2022 Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP won 104 of the 250 seats in the MCD. Since then, several councillors elected on the AAP ticket have joined the BJP, increasing the party's strength to 123 even before the latest merger.
In May 2025, a group of 16 councillors broke away from the AAP and floated the IVP, with senior councillor Mukesh Goyal serving as its leader. Goyal also led the IVP legislative group in the MCD House, while Hemchand Goyal was appointed as the party's deputy leader.
The merger of the IVP with the BJP now takes the BJP's tally in the MCD to 139 councillors, providing a significant numerical boost ahead of the upcoming civic elections.
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