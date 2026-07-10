ETV Bharat / state

All 16 Indraprastha Vikas Party Councillors Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Civic Polls

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has begun strengthening its organisation ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, with the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), formed after breaking away from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), formally merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra inducted all 16 councillors of the IVP into the BJP at the party's state headquarters.

The event was attended by Mukesh Goyal, chief of the IVP and a five-time municipal councillor.

During the induction programme, Rekha Gupta and Harsh Malhotra welcomed the councillors by draping them with the BJP stole before formally enrolling them into the party. The new members also completed the BJP's membership process by giving a missed call to the party's toll-free membership number.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Goyal said the decision to join the BJP was driven by the desire to contribute to Delhi's development.

"We want to be partners in Delhi's development. That is why we have decided to join the BJP. We will work to strengthen the BJP so that our municipal wards also witness all-round development. Inspired by the development work being carried out in Delhi under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we decided to join the BJP," Goyal said.