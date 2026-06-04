ETV Bharat / state

All 14 Gyanvapi Riot Case Accused Acquitted After 21 Years

Varanasi: All 14 accused in a case related to communal violence near Gyanvapi gate here in 2005 have been acquitted by the court.

After hearing the arguments of senior advocate Srinath Tripathi and advocates Ghulam Ghosh Khan and Ashif Umar, Judge of the MP-MLA Court Yajuvendra Vikram Singh acquitted all the accused, 21 years after the case was registered.

The Judge gave the accused persons the benefit of doubt, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges framed against them.

Among those acquitted are senior BJP leaders Shankar Giri and Gulshan Kapoor.

Kapoor said that after 21 long years of arguments, cross-examination, and recording of statements, finally justice has been done.