All 14 Gyanvapi Riot Case Accused Acquitted After 21 Years
Judge gave the accused benefit of doubt as prosecution failed to prove charges framed against them
Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Varanasi: All 14 accused in a case related to communal violence near Gyanvapi gate here in 2005 have been acquitted by the court.
After hearing the arguments of senior advocate Srinath Tripathi and advocates Ghulam Ghosh Khan and Ashif Umar, Judge of the MP-MLA Court Yajuvendra Vikram Singh acquitted all the accused, 21 years after the case was registered.
The Judge gave the accused persons the benefit of doubt, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges framed against them.
Among those acquitted are senior BJP leaders Shankar Giri and Gulshan Kapoor.
Kapoor said that after 21 long years of arguments, cross-examination, and recording of statements, finally justice has been done.
He said that a minor altercation over the frisking of Maulana Batin by security personnel while he, along with others, was proceeding to Gyanvapi Mosque to offer jummah namaz took a violent turn. Extensive damage was caused to public property during the communal riot. The case underwent a protracted legal battle that lasted over two decades.
He claimed that many innocent persons, including businessmen, were implicated in this case by the then state government. The incident happened when the Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 16 individuals from both sides, including Shankar Giri, Mahant Rajendra Tiwari, Bhanu Mishra, Gulshan Kapoor, Ajay Choubey, Jugnu Goswami, Shiv Seth, Mohammad Ejaz, former councillor Saleem, Sher Ali, Gulshan Ali, Shamser Ali, Irfan, Baccha Musalman, Achhu Miya and Haji Suleman were booked under various section of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Two accused, Shiv Seth and Haji Suleman, died during the two decades of trial of the case.
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