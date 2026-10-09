Alive Yet Missing From Voter List: Massive Influx Of Bogus Form-7, Its Misuse Alleged In Hyderabad
It is alleged some individuals are creating fake form-7s, claiming living persons have died, in an attempt to get votes of people they dislike cancelled.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: With their names missing from the electoral roll, several voters in Hyderabad are faced with a conundrum. Amid allegations of form-7 being filled up by unrelated individuals and circulation of fake forms, the debate over the practice and its consequences has heated up in the city.
Several people have alleged that the form 7 issued in their names were filled up by others. Concerns over the issue were reported from Musheerabad constituency, where a BJP Booth Level Agent (BLA) named Balachander is alleged to have engaged in such malpractice. Such complaints have been received from other constituencies as well including Goshamahal and Bahadurpura. An FIR has been registering against Balachander allegedly submitting 30 pre-printed Form 7 applications to bulk-delete voters in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency.
Anxiety is mounting among the voters regarding the decision officials will take on the 12,751 online form-7 applications and the additional 50,000 physically submitted applications across three districts.
What is Form-7?
Form-7 is used to request the cancellation of a vote in cases involving the death of a voter, a change of address to a different constituency, duplicate registration, or instances where a foreign national holds voting rights. While the voters themselves can apply to cancel their own votes, the application can also be submitted by relatives or a local voter on their behalf. However, the concerned Booth Level Officer must conduct a field-level inquiry into every submitted form. If an official cancels votes without conducting such an inquiry—simply acting because a form was submitted—he/she is liable to face disciplinary action.
Are the objections genuine?
Due to the Special Intensive Revision, 40 lakh votes have allegedly gone missing in the city. It is alleged that some individuals are creating fake form-7s, falsely claiming that living persons have died, in an attempt to get the votes of people they dislike cancelled. A large number of applications seeking vote cancellation have been filed in constituencies such as Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Karwan, Nampally, Bahadurpura, and Charminar.
Election authorities in Telangana on Thursday had said 24,323 Form-7 applications have been received so far during SIR of electoral rolls, of which 12,204 names were removed. In Hyderabad district, 6,335 Form 7 applications have been received of which 2,066 were deleted, according to official data.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday released the data regarding status of receipt and disposal of Form-6, 6A, 7 and 8 during Claims and Objections period under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state from June 15 to October 7. In the Musheerabad, Bahadurpura and Goshamahal assembly constituencies where a controversy broke out over misuse of Form-7, the Form-7 applications received were 151, 842 and 222 respectively.
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Over 24,000 Form 7 Applications Received During SIR In Telangana