ETV Bharat / state

Alive Yet Missing From Voter List: Massive Influx Of Bogus Form-7, Its Misuse Alleged In Hyderabad

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: With their names missing from the electoral roll, several voters in Hyderabad are faced with a conundrum. Amid allegations of form-7 being filled up by unrelated individuals and circulation of fake forms, the debate over the practice and its consequences has heated up in the city.

Several people have alleged that the form 7 issued in their names were filled up by others. Concerns over the issue were reported from Musheerabad constituency, where a BJP Booth Level Agent (BLA) named Balachander is alleged to have engaged in such malpractice. Such complaints have been received from other constituencies as well including Goshamahal and Bahadurpura. An FIR has been registering against Balachander allegedly submitting 30 pre-printed Form 7 applications to bulk-delete voters in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency.

Anxiety is mounting among the voters regarding the decision officials will take on the 12,751 online form-7 applications and the additional 50,000 physically submitted applications across three districts. What is Form-7? Form-7 is used to request the cancellation of a vote in cases involving the death of a voter, a change of address to a different constituency, duplicate registration, or instances where a foreign national holds voting rights. While the voters themselves can apply to cancel their own votes, the application can also be submitted by relatives or a local voter on their behalf. However, the concerned Booth Level Officer must conduct a field-level inquiry into every submitted form. If an official cancels votes without conducting such an inquiry—simply acting because a form was submitted—he/she is liable to face disciplinary action.