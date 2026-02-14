ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Three Children, Consumes Poison At MP's Alirajpur

Alirajpur: A mother killed her three children before trying to die by suicide at a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Alirajpur SP Raghuvansh Singh said that the incident occurred on Friday evening. "Troubled by domestic discord, Noori Bai of Adwada village in Ambau, fed her daughters, Kartika, Divya and Savitri food laced with a poisonous substance before ingesting it herself," he said.

While Savitri died on the spot, Noori, Kartika and Divya were rushed to Dahod. "Kartika and Divya died during treatment at a hospital in Dahod while Noori's condition remains critical," Singh said. The bodies of the three children were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Police said Noori’s husband, Mukesh was in Gujarat where he works as a labourer, at the time of the incident. He had been away for around one month. They were married in 2016. A case was registered, and investigators suspect a domestic dispute led to the extreme step, though officials said all angles were being examined.