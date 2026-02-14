Woman Kills Three Children, Consumes Poison At MP's Alirajpur
The woman fed her daughters food laced with a poisonous substance and later ingested it herself, said police.
Alirajpur: A mother killed her three children before trying to die by suicide at a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
Alirajpur SP Raghuvansh Singh said that the incident occurred on Friday evening. "Troubled by domestic discord, Noori Bai of Adwada village in Ambau, fed her daughters, Kartika, Divya and Savitri food laced with a poisonous substance before ingesting it herself," he said.
While Savitri died on the spot, Noori, Kartika and Divya were rushed to Dahod. "Kartika and Divya died during treatment at a hospital in Dahod while Noori's condition remains critical," Singh said. The bodies of the three children were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.
Police said Noori’s husband, Mukesh was in Gujarat where he works as a labourer, at the time of the incident. He had been away for around one month. They were married in 2016. A case was registered, and investigators suspect a domestic dispute led to the extreme step, though officials said all angles were being examined.
Police said, Noori's statement will be recorded when she is able to speak. It is suspected that Noori had mixed the poisonous substance in her children's food. More details on the substance used by Noori will be known after the postmortem report is received.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
