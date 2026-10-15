Alipore Court Orders Mahua Moitra To Delete 'Vote Chor' Social Media Post
The court passed an ex parte injunction on Manoj Agarwal's petition, demanding deletion of Mahua Moitra's posts.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Kolkata: The Alipore Court in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday ordered Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to immediately delete her defamatory statements against chief secretary Manoj Agarwal, accusing him of being a 'vote chor' (vote thief), from social media.
The court has directed her to refrain from making such comments for the time being. Srinjoy Das, the Civil Judge (Senior Division), First Court, Alipore stated that this order will remain in effect until further notice.
In its order, the court noted that on October 3 and October 6, Moitra referred to Agarwal, the state’s former Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) a 'vote chor' and had "illegally disenfranchised" lakhs of valid voters.
The judge passed an ex parte injunction on Agarwal's petition, directing Moitra to delete the post within 24 hours of receiving the order. Should the Krishnanagar MP, a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, fail to comply, the petitioner may approach 'X' (formerly Twitter) to have the post removed, in accordance with Section 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2021, the court stated.
Also, the court has instructed the petitioner to serve a copy of the order to Moitra within 24 hours. The order noted that the MP retains the right to file an application seeking to set aside this directive.
The order will remain in force till the next hearing on January 5, 2027.
I will be filing a vacating application to reinforce my right to call a Vote Chor a Vote Chor. https://t.co/NpZs8GRViI— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 15, 2026
Responding to the court order, Moitra wrote on her X handle that she will be filing a vacating application to reinforce her right to call a 'Vote Chor' a 'Vote Chor'.
Opposition parties have criticised the alleged deletion of voters' names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and alleged that Gyanesh Kumar orchestrated the deletion of millions of voters from the rolls through SIR process to ensure BJP's victory.
Manoj Agarwal Ex CEO WB is a Vote Chor. It’s not defamation when truth is spoken. Manoj like his maalik Gyanu is a Vote Chor. He is singularly responsible for illegally disenfranchising lakhs of valid Bengali voters. https://t.co/ZrRnujWSzu— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 6, 2026
Against this backdrop, on October 6, Moitra referred to Agarwal, who served as the CEO during the West Bengal Assembly elections, as a 'vote chor' on social media. "Manoj Agarwal Ex CEO WB is a Vote Chor. It’s not defamation when truth is spoken. Manoj like his maalik Gyanu is a Vote Chor. He is singularly responsible for illegally disenfranchising lakhs of valid Bengali voters," she wrote.
2 biggest architects of Bengal SIR - committed every illegality under the planet. Subrata Kaku & Manoj Uncle - watch out. India is coming for you next. Bachh nahi paoge. https://t.co/XJMCdkwvkb— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 3, 2026
Earlier, on October 3, Moitra posted photographs of the state's election observer, Subrata Gupta, and CEO Manoj Agarwal, saying, In the October 3 post, she wrote, "2 biggest architects of Bengal SIR - committed every illegality under the planet. Subrata Kaku & Manoj Uncle - watch out. India is coming for you next. Bachh nahi paoge."
Through his lawyer, Ruchira Manna, Agarwal issued a notice to Moitra, demanding deletion of both posts within 24 hours. The notice warned that failure to comply would result in civil and criminal legal action. However, Mahua disregarded the notice and did not delete the posts.
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