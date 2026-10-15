ETV Bharat / state

Alipore Court Orders Mahua Moitra To Delete 'Vote Chor' Social Media Post

Kolkata: The Alipore Court in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday ordered Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to immediately delete her defamatory statements against chief secretary Manoj Agarwal, accusing him of being a 'vote chor' (vote thief), from social media.

The court has directed her to refrain from making such comments for the time being. Srinjoy Das, the Civil Judge (Senior Division), First Court, Alipore stated that this order will remain in effect until further notice.

In its order, the court noted that on October 3 and October 6, Moitra referred to Agarwal, the state’s former Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) a 'vote chor' and had "illegally disenfranchised" lakhs of valid voters.

The judge passed an ex parte injunction on Agarwal's petition, directing Moitra to delete the post within 24 hours of receiving the order. Should the Krishnanagar MP, a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, fail to comply, the petitioner may approach 'X' (formerly Twitter) to have the post removed, in accordance with Section 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2021, the court stated.

Also, the court has instructed the petitioner to serve a copy of the order to Moitra within 24 hours. The order noted that the MP retains the right to file an application seeking to set aside this directive.

The order will remain in force till the next hearing on January 5, 2027.