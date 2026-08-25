ETV Bharat / state

Rs 36.64-Crore Ujjain Simhastha 2028 Project Faces Alignment Issue, Bridge Veers Away From Connecting Road

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : An alignment problem in a road-and-bridge project being developed to carry vehicles from the Indore side directly to the Simhastha 2028 fairgrounds in Ujjain has affected construction work, already in an advanced stage, as the road and bridge do not appear to meet as planned.

Several infrastructure projects are underway across Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028, with Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh monitoring the work. The latest issue involves a bypass road being constructed between the Indore-Ujjain road and the Simhastha area.

The Rs 23.26-crore road begins near a private shopping mall and runs towards Mahavir Bagh Road and MR-21. A bridge across the Shipra River, being built at a cost of Rs 13.38 crore, forms part of the same proposed traffic corridor.

However, now the bridge is seen descending towards agricultural fields instead of meeting the road. After the apparent mismatch was noticed, the Bridge Department began considering a change in the road’s direction. This could require the acquisition of additional farmland.

Rs 36.64-Crore Ujjain Simhastha 2028 Project Faces Alignment Issue, Bridge Veers Away From Connecting Road (ETV Bharat)

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation is responsible for constructing the road, while the Bridge Department is building the bridge. Earthwork for the road has been carried out and the bridge pillars have already been erected.