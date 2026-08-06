Aligarh Family Seeks Centre's Intervention For Youth's Return From Pakistan After Jail Term
District Magistrate writes to the Ministry of External Affairs after the family's appeal seeking repatriation of youth from Pakistan.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Aligarh: The family of a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, who had crossed over to Pakistan in 2024 to meet a woman, has appealed to the Centre to facilitate his return after the completion of his one-year sentence in the neighbouring country.
Badal Babu is currently detained in Pakistan. Following the family's plea, the Aligarh district administration has swung into action and is taking up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Babu had travelled to Pakistan in December 2024 at the invitation of Sana Rani, a resident of that country. He was subsequently arrested there and sentenced to one year in prison and completed the term in January 2026.
Family members stated that Babu has already completed his one-year sentence, yet he remains in a Pakistani detention centre for several months. On Wednesday, representatives of the Karni Sena, accompanied by Babu’s father Kripal Singh and other family members, met Aligarh District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, seeking his intervention for his safe return.
Responding to the request, the District Magistrate wrote to the MEA requesting necessary action and urging them to ensure Babu's early return to India.
"We met the District Magistrate and apprised him of the entire situation. He assured us that a letter has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs requesting necessary action. This has raised the family's hopes. We recently spoke to our son. His health has improved, but he is constantly pleading for his return to India. He asked over the phone to be brought back to his homeland as soon as possible," said Singh, Babu’s father.
Gyanendra Singh, national vice-president and co-in-charge (Uttar Pradesh) of the Karni Sena, said they met the District Magistrate along with Babu's father. Karni Sena has submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister through the District Magistrate, demanding Babu's immediate return to India. “Badal Babu has already completed his prescribed sentence. Therefore, the Pakistan government should hand him over to India. What exactly is causing the delay in his release and return?” asked Gyanendra Singh.
The family said it has been over 20 months since their son went to Pakistan, yet he has not been able to return to India, leaving them under severe emotional and financial strain. His parents and other family members remain distraught and inconsolable.
According to Babu's father, the lawyer representing his son in Pakistan is unable to handle the case effectively because of a medical situation in his family. The father alleged that the Pakistani woman, Rani did not stand by him. He stated that while his son had made a mistake of going to Pakistan, he has already served his sentence and keeping him in a detention centre is unfair. The family has appealed to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister to take up the matter with the Pakistan government and ensure Babu's early return to India.
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