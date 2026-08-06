ETV Bharat / state

Aligarh Family Seeks Centre's Intervention For Youth's Return From Pakistan After Jail Term

Aligarh: The family of a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, who had crossed over to Pakistan in 2024 to meet a woman, has appealed to the Centre to facilitate his return after the completion of his one-year sentence in the neighbouring country.

Badal Babu is currently detained in Pakistan. Following the family's plea, the Aligarh district administration has swung into action and is taking up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Babu had travelled to Pakistan in December 2024 at the invitation of Sana Rani, a resident of that country. He was subsequently arrested there and sentenced to one year in prison and completed the term in January 2026.

Family members stated that Babu has already completed his one-year sentence, yet he remains in a Pakistani detention centre for several months. On Wednesday, representatives of the Karni Sena, accompanied by Babu’s father Kripal Singh and other family members, met Aligarh District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, seeking his intervention for his safe return.

Responding to the request, the District Magistrate wrote to the MEA requesting necessary action and urging them to ensure Babu's early return to India.