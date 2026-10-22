ETV Bharat / state

Aligarh Audi Road Rage: Motorcyclist Killed, Companion Hurt After Dispute Over Horn; Car 'Linked' To Ex-BJP Leader

Aligarh: A motorcyclist was killed after a speeding Audi car struck the motorcycle he was riding while his companion sustained serious injuries in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Tuesday. The accident took place near Hariparl Guest House in Sarsaul, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Bannadevi police station, CCTV footage shows.

The injured man, Kanhaiya, informed the police that this was not a routine road accident, but a premeditated act. According to him, a dispute had reportedly broken out between the occupants of the Audi and the motorcyclists over the use of a horn on the road.

Enraged, the driver of the Audi allegedly rammed his vehicle into the back of the motorcycle at high speed. As a result, Manoj, who was sitting on the front seat of the bike, fell onto the road and was overrun by the car.

Manoj, a resident of Nagariya, lost his life in the incident, while Kanhaiya is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The Audi involved in the incident allegedly bears a registration number from Uttarakhand. Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle is linked to Devraj Singh, a former district president of the BJP. The police are currently investigating who was inside the car at the time of the incident and who was behind the wheel.

According to sources, the crowd immediately attempted to stop the car, with some individuals—driven by outrage—throwing stones at the vehicle. Despite this, the driver managed to flee the scene, as the entire sequence of events has been captured on CCTV. The police have secured the crucial CCTV footage and are recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

City superintendent of police Aditya Bansal stated that a case has been registered at the Bannadevi police station under serious legal provisions. A police team visited the crime scene, collected all necessary technical evidence, and has taken the Audi car into custody, he said. The police have also identified the driver of the vehicle and have formed a special team to apprehend the accused.