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Delhi Govt Inks MoU With IIT Kanpur For Scientific Pollution Management In Capital

The MoU will be effective for the next five years and will further strengthen air quality management in the capital through the use of AI.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi Government's Environment Department and IIT Kanpur's AIRAWAT Research Foundation at the Secretariat on Friday.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and officials at the MoU signing ceremony (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi Government's Environment Department and IIT Kanpur's AIRAWAT Research Foundation at the Secretariat on Friday.

The MoU aims to address the challenge of air pollution effectively and scientifically in the national capital. The MoU will be effective for the next five years and will further strengthen air quality management in the capital through the use of AI, advanced data analytics, hyperlocal monitoring, and scientific decision support systems.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the partnership will play a crucial role in ensuring more accurate identification of air pollution sources, monitoring of hotspots, improved forecasting systems, and timely interventions. "Under PM Modi's leadership, technology-driven governance and innovation are being promoted across the country," she said.

The Delhi government is working towards modernizing air quality management by adopting a scientific approach. Better identification of local sources of pollution, real-time monitoring, and forecast-based strategies will pave the way for sustainable improvements in the capital's air quality.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the capital needs technology-based, transparent, and result-oriented solutions to effectively address the long-term challenge of air pollution. "This MoU is an important initiative towards developing a smart, scientific, and accountable environmental governance system in the capital. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Delhi Government is committed to utilizing the latest scientific and technological tools available for pollution control, while prioritizing the health of citizens and environmental protection," he said.

Under this agreement, an integrated air quality monitoring network based on low-cost sensors, mobile monitoring labs, and satellite data will be developed in Delhi. It will enable real-time monitoring of pollution and accurate analysis of local sources. The project will develop an AI-based advanced Decision Support System (DSS) capable of identifying pollution hotspots, providing hyperlocal analysis, predictive analytics, and providing air quality forecasts 48 to 72 hours in advance.

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TAGGED:

DELHI POLLUTION
IMPROVE DELHI AIR QUALITY
DELHI POLLUTION AI TECHNOLOGY MOU
DELHI

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