ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Inks MoU With IIT Kanpur For Scientific Pollution Management In Capital

New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi Government's Environment Department and IIT Kanpur's AIRAWAT Research Foundation at the Secretariat on Friday.

The MoU aims to address the challenge of air pollution effectively and scientifically in the national capital. The MoU will be effective for the next five years and will further strengthen air quality management in the capital through the use of AI, advanced data analytics, hyperlocal monitoring, and scientific decision support systems.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the partnership will play a crucial role in ensuring more accurate identification of air pollution sources, monitoring of hotspots, improved forecasting systems, and timely interventions. "Under PM Modi's leadership, technology-driven governance and innovation are being promoted across the country," she said.