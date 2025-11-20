Alerted By Rifle Recovery, Kashmir Hospital Lockers Under Scanner After Delhi Blast
The raids come after J&K Police recovered an AK-47 rifle from the locker of Dr Adil Rather arrested in the Delhi blast case.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Alerted by the recovery of an AK-47 rifle from the hospital locker of a Kashmir doctor arrested in the Delhi blast case, authorities have started inspections and searching the lockers in hospitals to prevent their misuse.
The rifle was recovered by the J&K Police from the locker of Dr Adil Rather, arrested in Delhi blast case at Government Medical College Anantnag earlier this month. The 32-year-old hailing from south Kashmir's Qazigund was a former senior resident at the hospital until October 2024. He is alleged to be part of the 'white collar' terror network that included deceased Dr Umar Nabi who blew himself up in Delhi Red Fort terror attack.
On Thursday, police officials alongside hospital authorities carried out checking and inspection of lockers at GMC Hospital in Anantnag. This followed a similar exercise in Kulgam and Shopian where authorities checked and verified the lockers. Similar raids were carried out at SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar.
These audits, according to a police official, are "aimed at strengthening institutional safety, enhancing vigilance and eliminating any possibility of exploitation of public facilities by anti-national elements".
"Lockers found unclaimed, improperly labelled or without valid ownership were documented for necessary follow-up action," said a police statement.
The inspection followed an official communique of hospital administration following the recovery of the rifle, directing heads of departments “to identify lockers and almirahs in their respective departments and wards and to label them with the names of the staff members to whom they are allotted”.
The order also called for reporting any unclaimed locker owned not owned by a staff member. A senior hospital administrator said that the audit is meant to prevent 'misuse' of lockers in hospitals and also it will open up space if any cupboard is unclaimed or surplus.
In south Kashmir's Shopian, a police official said unclaimed lockers or improperly labelled or without valid ownership were documented for necessary follow-up action. "Hospital authorities have been directed to update and maintain a proper record of all allotted lockers and ensure strict adherence to identification protocols. The aim is to strengthen institutional safety, enhance vigilance and eliminate any possibility of exploitation of public facilities by anti-national elements," he added.
The police official added that hospital staff were briefed to maintain proper records and ensure that lockers are meant strictly for official and legitimate purposes. Police said that these inspections will continue as part of routine vigilance to maintain a safe and secure environment in hospitals.
A Police spokesperson urged institutions to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity immediately as preventive actions remain crucial for public safety.
In the meantime, police continued its inspection of hardware dealers in Srinagar for inspecting maintenance of stock and sale records, verification procedures for bulk purchasers and secure storage of materials that could have security implications.
"Hardware shop owners were briefed about the increased security measures and were urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious purchases immediately and maintain complete transparency in transactions," a police statement added.
