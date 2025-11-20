ETV Bharat / state

Alerted By Rifle Recovery, Kashmir Hospital Lockers Under Scanner After Delhi Blast

Security officials during an inspection drive of lockers of the doctors and medical staff at the Government Medical College (GMC) after an AK-47 rifle was recovered earlier this month from Dr Adeel Rather's locker, in Anantnag, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Alerted by the recovery of an AK-47 rifle from the hospital locker of a Kashmir doctor arrested in the Delhi blast case, authorities have started inspections and searching the lockers in hospitals to prevent their misuse.

The rifle was recovered by the J&K Police from the locker of Dr Adil Rather, arrested in Delhi blast case at Government Medical College Anantnag earlier this month. The 32-year-old hailing from south Kashmir's Qazigund was a former senior resident at the hospital until October 2024. He is alleged to be part of the 'white collar' terror network that included deceased Dr Umar Nabi who blew himself up in Delhi Red Fort terror attack.

Security officials during an inspection drive of lockers of the doctors and medical staff at the Government Medical College (GMC) after an AK-47 rifle was recovered earlier this month from Dr Adeel Rather's locker, in Anantnag, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (PTI)

On Thursday, police officials alongside hospital authorities carried out checking and inspection of lockers at GMC Hospital in Anantnag. This followed a similar exercise in Kulgam and Shopian where authorities checked and verified the lockers. Similar raids were carried out at SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar.

These audits, according to a police official, are "aimed at strengthening institutional safety, enhancing vigilance and eliminating any possibility of exploitation of public facilities by anti-national elements".

"Lockers found unclaimed, improperly labelled or without valid ownership were documented for necessary follow-up action," said a police statement.