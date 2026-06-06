Alert Youth, Swift Police Action Save Elderly Woman Swept Away In Haridwar's Ganga Canal
The woman remained afloat for nearly a kilometre before rescuers and local residents pulled her to safety from the canal.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Haridwar: An elderly woman who accidentally fell into the fast-flowing Ganga canal in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district drifted nearly a kilometre, was rescued safely in a dramatic operation involving police, water police personnel and local residents, officials said on Saturday.
The incident occurred near Jatwara Bridge on Friday evening, where local resident Ankit Chaudhary spotted what initially appeared to be a corpse floating in the canal. On taking a closer look, he noticed movement and realised the woman was alive. Without wasting any time, he alerted the police.
According to local residents, Ankit's quick thinking saved the woman's life. Had the information not reached authorities in time, rescuing her could have been far more difficult.
As soon as the alert was received, police and water police teams were pressed into service to launch the rescue operation.
Dramatic Rescue Operation
Rescuers threw a rope towards the woman near a regulator bridge. The woman who was being swept along by the strong current managed to hold on to it firmly. The bridge drew a large crowd, with onlookers anxiously watching the operation unfold.
Several local youths also joined the rescue effort.
Visuals beamed from the spot showed the woman struggling to raise herself from the canal despite holding on to the rope. The rescuers' multiple attempts to throw another rope around her to be lifted from the canal did not bear fruit.
Using ropes, some of the onlookers from the locality entered into the canal and helped bring the woman safely to shore.
Officials said the woman is a resident of Kankhal. She later told authorities that she had lost her balance near a ghat and was swept away by the strong current.
Jwalapur Circle Officer Sanjay Chauhan said, "Information about the woman being swept away was received in time. Our team arrived at the scene immediately and rescued her safely. She has been handed over to her family."
The woman's family thanked both the police and Ankit for their timely intervention. A video of the rescue has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the rescuers and the local youth whose vigil helped avert a tragedy.
Also Read: