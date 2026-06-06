ETV Bharat / state

Alert Youth, Swift Police Action Save Elderly Woman Swept Away In Haridwar's Ganga Canal

An elderly woman was rescued after drifting nearly a kilometre in Haridwar's Ganga canal. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: An elderly woman who accidentally fell into the fast-flowing Ganga canal in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district drifted nearly a kilometre, was rescued safely in a dramatic operation involving police, water police personnel and local residents, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Jatwara Bridge on Friday evening, where local resident Ankit Chaudhary spotted what initially appeared to be a corpse floating in the canal. On taking a closer look, he noticed movement and realised the woman was alive. Without wasting any time, he alerted the police.

According to local residents, Ankit's quick thinking saved the woman's life. Had the information not reached authorities in time, rescuing her could have been far more difficult.

As soon as the alert was received, police and water police teams were pressed into service to launch the rescue operation.

Dramatic Rescue Operation

Rescuers threw a rope towards the woman near a regulator bridge. The woman who was being swept along by the strong current managed to hold on to it firmly. The bridge drew a large crowd, with onlookers anxiously watching the operation unfold.