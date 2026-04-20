ETV Bharat / state

Alert Driver Averts Major Mishap, Saves 48 Maharashtra Pilgrims Returning From Odisha's Puri

Dhenkanal: A major accident was averted after a pilgrim bus carrying 48 persons from Maharashtra's Nashik narrowly escaped a collision with a truck on National Highway-55 in Odisha's Dhenkanal district in the early hours of Monday (April 20), thanks to the alertness of the bus driver.

This morning, the bus, which was enroute to Nashik after a pilgrimage to Puri and other places, came very close to a truck parked along the roadside near Brahmani Devi Temple at Koriyaan chhak in Dhenkanal town.

Showing his presence of mind, the driver steered the bus onto a pile of sand beside the road to avoid a collision. His quick action helped save all the passengers on board. However, he himself sustained injuries in the process.

The injured driver, identified as Manoj Bhalerao from Maharashtra's Nashik district, has been admitted to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.