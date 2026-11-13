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Alarming Levels Of Mercury Found In ‘Made In Pakistan’ Beauty Creams Seized In Nanded

Women shop for cosmetics (Representational Image) ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Nanded: A government laboratory report has shown dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals, including mercury and arsenic, in beauty products labelled ‘Made in Pakistan’ that were seized by the Nanded police about four months ago, an official said on Friday.

The products, valued at nearly Rs 39.69 lakh, had been confiscated during a raid at Afrah Collection (Afrah Tours and Travels) in the Makkah Galli area of Nanded on July 9.

According to police, the laboratory analysis of samples collected during the raid found dangerously high concentrations of mercury in two beauty creams, far exceeding the permissible limits prescribed under cosmetic regulations. The ‘PARLEY 24K Gold Gleam Beauty Cream’ was found to contain 48,453.44 parts per million (PPM) of mercury against the permissible limit of 1 PPM. Similarly, the ‘GOREE Beauty Cream with Lycopene’ contained 6,924.94 PPM of mercury.