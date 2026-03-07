ETV Bharat / state

Alarmed By Rising Road Accidents, Telangana To Conduct 'Arrive-Alive' Campaign

Hyderabad: Road accidents are claiming lives at an alarming rate in Telangana, with officials revealing that more than 20 people die every day on the state’s roads. Even more worrying is that 58 per cent of the victims are youths, between the ages of 18 and 35, prompting the government to step up efforts to curb the growing crisis.

Now, the Telangana government has decided to launch a statewide road safety campaign, titled “Arrive-Alive” from April 13 to April 18. The six-day campaign will be conducted across all 33 districts with the coordinated participation of several key departments.

The campaign plan was presented by Director-General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy during a recent review meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Senior officials, including Transport Department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, also outlined the urgent measures required to tackle what they described as a “road safety crisis in 2025”.

As part of the programme, police, transport, health, education, and other departments will conduct awareness drives in villages, towns, educational institutions, major intersections, and digital platforms. Officials said the goal is to promote responsible driving behaviour and reduce accident-related deaths.

The Transport Department will organise road safety briefings for licence applicants at RTO offices, conduct eye tests for drivers, and carry out fitness checks of school buses, autos, and ambulances. Authorities will also focus on installing road signboards, zebra crossings, and digital display boards carrying safety messages. Efforts will also be made to repair potholes, develop footpaths, and improve junction safety.

The Police Department will administer road safety pledges at major traffic intersections and conduct awareness programmes on defensive driving, lane discipline, and free-left rules. Road safety committees will also be formed in villages, and ‘Good Samaritans’ who helped accident victims will be honoured.