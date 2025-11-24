ETV Bharat / state

Alappuzha Court Sentences Man To Death In Pregnant Partner's Murder Case

Alappuzha: In a landmark judgment, the Additional District Sessions Court in Alappuzha, Kerala, has sentenced 37-year-old Prabeesh from Nilambur, Malappuram, to death for the premeditated murder of his pregnant lover, 32-year-old Anita Sashidharan.

The court found Prabeesh guilty of conspiring with Rajani, a 38-year-old woman from Kainakary, to kill Anita and dispose of her body in the Kainakary backwaters. The case unravels a disturbing narrative of overlapping extra-marital relationships. Prabeesh, already married, maintained simultaneous affairs with Anita and Rajani. When Anita became pregnant, Prabeesh initially tried to sever ties with her, but when unsuccessful, he colluded with Rajani to murder Anita.

The crime took place on July 9, 2021, when Anita was called to Alappuzha and taken to Rajani's home, where Prabeesh threatened her with a knife while Rajani restrained her, leading to Anita's unconsciousness and presumed death. They then discarded her body into the Pookkaitha river. The investigation commenced after Nedumudi Police recovered an unidentified body near Pallathuruthy. The police swiftly conducted a thorough probe and filed charges within 90 days. The court examined 82 witnesses during the trial, including Rajani’s mother, whose testimony was critical to the prosecution.