Alangulam MLA Manoj Pandian Joins DMK, Slams AIADMK As 'BJP Branch'

Chennai: In a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, Alangulam MLA Manoj Pandian, a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK, on Tuesday.

The MLA had backed former O. Panneerselvam since their expulsion by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council in July 2022. He has been a member of the AIADMK since 1993 and has served as joint secretary of the party's advocates' wing, and he was an MP. Minutes after joining the DMK, he said that he would resign from the MLA post.

Speaking to reporters, Pandian said, "The AIADMK that existed during party founder M G Ramachandran’s (MGR) is no more. Today’s AIADMK functions according to the dictates of another party. This is an unfortunate situation. The AIADMK has become a branch of the BJP, abandoning the principles laid down by MGR."

"However, the DMK continues to uphold the Dravidian ideals to this day. I have taken this decision after realising this truth," he said.