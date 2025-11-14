Red Fort Blast: Al Falah University Under Glare; Membership Suspended, Land Under Review
Association of Indian Universities informed through a letter to Al Falah University vice chancellor Bhupender Kaur Anand about of the university's suspension.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Faridabad: On Friday, the Faridabad district administration in Haryana ordered an investigation into the procurement of land of Al Falah University. Following this, land officials measured the university's land.
Information is being gathered about how many buildings are built on the Al Falah University land and how much land is vacant. Officials are on the lookout for when the land was purchased for the university. How much land was purchased and at what price?
Jammu Kashmir, Delhi, and Haryana Police investigated the land purchase. On Friday, Jammu Kashmir, Delhi Police, and Haryana Police jointly arrived at Al Falah University. Three officers from Jammu Kashmir Police, four from Delhi Police, and three to four from Haryana Police arrived at Al Falah University and conducted an investigation.
Students leaving the university
Al Falah University is located on approximately 78 acres in the Dhauj village of Faridabad. Students are gradually leaving Al Falah University. Parents are arriving to pick them up.
AIU has suspended Al Falah University's membership. Doctors from Al Falah University were named in the Delhi bombings case. Following this, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) suspended Al Falah University's membership.
Pankaj Mittal, secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities, wrote a letter to the university's vice chancellor, professor Dr Bhupender Kaur Anand, informing her of the university's suspension.
Shaheen's car found at the university
Faridabad's Al Falah University has been a hot spot for investigating agencies since the Delhi bombings. Police said a suspicious Brezza car was found inside Al Falah University. The Brezza with a registration number of HR 87U9988 belonged to Shaheen Saeed.
A red EcoSport car recovered
Earlier on Wednesday, Faridabad Police recovered a red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458 from Khandawali village in Faridabad. It is suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the main suspect in the Delhi bombings.
The Delhi Police investigation has so far revealed the role of three cars in the blasts: one in which the blast occurred and two recovered from Faridabad.