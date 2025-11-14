ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Blast: Al Falah University Under Glare; Membership Suspended, Land Under Review

Faridabad: On Friday, the Faridabad district administration in Haryana ordered an investigation into the procurement of land of Al Falah University. Following this, land officials measured the university's land.

Information is being gathered about how many buildings are built on the Al Falah University land and how much land is vacant. Officials are on the lookout for when the land was purchased for the university. How much land was purchased and at what price?

Jammu Kashmir, Delhi, and Haryana Police investigated the land purchase. On Friday, Jammu Kashmir, Delhi Police, and Haryana Police jointly arrived at Al Falah University. Three officers from Jammu Kashmir Police, four from Delhi Police, and three to four from Haryana Police arrived at Al Falah University and conducted an investigation.

Students leaving the university

Al Falah University is located on approximately 78 acres in the Dhauj village of Faridabad. Students are gradually leaving Al Falah University. Parents are arriving to pick them up.

AIU has suspended Al Falah University's membership. Doctors from Al Falah University were named in the Delhi bombings case. Following this, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) suspended Al Falah University's membership.