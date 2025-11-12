Al-Falah University Denies Link With Doctors Held For Terror Module Link
Vice-Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand has appealed to students and parents not to be alarmed by rumours and to cooperate with the police in the investigation.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
Faridabad: The Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, which came under the scanner of security agencies probing the terror module and the Delhi car blast case, has issued a clarification denying any link with the doctors who have been arrested.
"We have also learned that two of our doctors have been arrested by investigating agencies. We would like to clarify that the university has no connection with the individuals mentioned above, other than those working in their official capacities with the university," it said.
In a statement, Vice-Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand said two doctors were detained and the university has no involvement in the incident beyond their duties. No chemicals or explosives were stored within the university premises, and the labs are used solely for teaching and training MBBS students, she added.
"The university also notes with deep concern that some online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intention of tarnishing the reputation and goodwill of the university. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations. It is clarified that no such chemicals or materials, as being alleged by some platforms, are being used, stored, or handled within the University campus," the statement reads.
"The university laboratories are used solely for the academic and training needs of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by regulatory authorities. We also wish to clarify that, as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation. Furthermore, the university is extending its full cooperation to the relevant investigating authorities in this matter related to national security," it added.
Condemning the blast, she said, "We are deeply saddened and distressed by this unfortunate incident and condemn it. We stand with all the innocent people affected by the events." She has appealed to students and parents not to be alarmed by rumours and to cooperate with the police and administration in the investigation.
According to the statement, Al-Falah Group has been managing various institutions since 1997. It was granted autonomy in 2009 and became a university in 2014. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission under Sections 2(f) and 12(b) of the UGC Act, 1956. Al-Falah Hospital has been catering to patients since 2014.
The university has been managing its medical college since 2019 and is a member of the Association of Indian Universities. "Our university offers various academic and professional courses and has been training MBBS students since 2019. Doctors trained and graduated from our institute are currently serving in responsible and prestigious positions in prestigious hospitals, institutions, and organisations in India and abroad. In addition, postgraduate medical courses in MD/MS in various subjects commenced at the university in 2023," the statement said.
Meanwhile, the NIA team under ACP Varun Dahiya of the Faridabad Crime Branch visited the university and Dr Muzammil Ganie's residence on Wednesday to question the landlord of his rented apartment in Dhauj village. Police said the investigation is underway, and the university administration is cooperating after two of its former professors were arrested in connection with a module.
Earlier, 2,900 kilograms of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor working here; however, the rooms were not part of the university complex and were rented outside. The explosives and weapons were recovered from Dr Muzammil (35) in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga village here. He was arrested on October 30.
Preliminary probe into the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening that left 12 dead has suggested links to the alleged terror module uncovered in Faridabad. The Al Falah University at Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad district, near Delhi, is a private institute that also houses a hospital on its campus.
