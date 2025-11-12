ETV Bharat / state

Al-Falah University Denies Link With Doctors Held For Terror Module Link

Faridabad: The Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, which came under the scanner of security agencies probing the terror module and the Delhi car blast case, has issued a clarification denying any link with the doctors who have been arrested.

"We have also learned that two of our doctors have been arrested by investigating agencies. We would like to clarify that the university has no connection with the individuals mentioned above, other than those working in their official capacities with the university," it said.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand said two doctors were detained and the university has no involvement in the incident beyond their duties. No chemicals or explosives were stored within the university premises, and the labs are used solely for teaching and training MBBS students, she added.

"The university also notes with deep concern that some online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intention of tarnishing the reputation and goodwill of the university. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations. It is clarified that no such chemicals or materials, as being alleged by some platforms, are being used, stored, or handled within the University campus," the statement reads.

The statement issued by the university. (ETV Bharat)

"The university laboratories are used solely for the academic and training needs of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by regulatory authorities. We also wish to clarify that, as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation. Furthermore, the university is extending its full cooperation to the relevant investigating authorities in this matter related to national security," it added.