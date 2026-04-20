ETV Bharat / state

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Rath Yatra Chariot Work Begins, CM Majhi Releases Rs 831 Crore Aid To Farmers In Odisha

Puri/Cuttack: Akshaya Tritiya, observed on the third day of the bright fortnight in the month of Baisakha, was celebrated across the state on Monday. On the occasion, rituals associated with Lord Jagannath begin, including the ceremonial start of chariot construction for the world-famous Rath Yatra, the commencement of Chandan Yatra and the traditional ‘Akhimuthi Anukula’ by farmers.

As per traditions, the construction of the three chariots for the Rath Yatra formally begins on the day. Sacred logs are placed at the construction site, and the air resonates with chants amid the blowing of conch and drums. The process starts after the ‘Agyan Mala’ (garland of permission) is brought from the deities. Following rituals and prayers, Vishwakarma servitors begin the chariot construction work.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Rath Yatra Chariot Work Begins, CM Majhi Releases Rs 831 Crore Aid To Farmers In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Alongside the Rath construction, the Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins on the day which will continue for 21 days. During this period, the deities are taken in procession to Narendra Pushkarini, where ceremonial boat rituals (Chapa Khela) are held.

This annual event includes a daily procession of Bhudevi, Sridevi and the representative idol Madan Mohan, along with deities from five prominent Shaiva shrines - Jambeswar, Lokanath, Kapalamochan, Markandeswar and Neelkanth, who are carried to and from the pond. The deities considered representational form of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, play water sports for the entire stretch of 21 days.

Special offerings like ‘Keli Manda Bhog’ are offered to the deities. The festival is observed to provide relief from the summer heat. The 21-day Bahar Chandan involves daily processions, while rituals inside the temple before Jyestha Purnima are referred to as Bhitar Chandan.