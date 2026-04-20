Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Rath Yatra Chariot Work Begins, CM Majhi Releases Rs 831 Crore Aid To Farmers In Odisha
The day is considered auspicious as it marks the start of chariot construction for Rath Yatra in Puri and farming rituals across the state.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Puri/Cuttack: Akshaya Tritiya, observed on the third day of the bright fortnight in the month of Baisakha, was celebrated across the state on Monday. On the occasion, rituals associated with Lord Jagannath begin, including the ceremonial start of chariot construction for the world-famous Rath Yatra, the commencement of Chandan Yatra and the traditional ‘Akhimuthi Anukula’ by farmers.
As per traditions, the construction of the three chariots for the Rath Yatra formally begins on the day. Sacred logs are placed at the construction site, and the air resonates with chants amid the blowing of conch and drums. The process starts after the ‘Agyan Mala’ (garland of permission) is brought from the deities. Following rituals and prayers, Vishwakarma servitors begin the chariot construction work.
Alongside the Rath construction, the Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins on the day which will continue for 21 days. During this period, the deities are taken in procession to Narendra Pushkarini, where ceremonial boat rituals (Chapa Khela) are held.
This annual event includes a daily procession of Bhudevi, Sridevi and the representative idol Madan Mohan, along with deities from five prominent Shaiva shrines - Jambeswar, Lokanath, Kapalamochan, Markandeswar and Neelkanth, who are carried to and from the pond. The deities considered representational form of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, play water sports for the entire stretch of 21 days.
Special offerings like ‘Keli Manda Bhog’ are offered to the deities. The festival is observed to provide relief from the summer heat. The 21-day Bahar Chandan involves daily processions, while rituals inside the temple before Jyestha Purnima are referred to as Bhitar Chandan.
On this day, farmers perform ‘Akhimuthi Anukula’, marking the ceremonial beginning of the agricultural season. The day is considered highly auspicious, with a belief that activities started today bring prosperity.
ପବିତ୍ର ଅକ୍ଷୟ ତୃତୀୟା ଅବସରରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା :- pic.twitter.com/3C7ORYl2Pg— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 20, 2026
CM Performs Akhimuthi Anukula, Rs 831 Crore Aid to Farmers
In Cuttack, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi performed the ‘Akhimuthi Anukula’ ritual on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya at the Central Rice Research Institute, Bidyadharpur. After offering prayers at the state-level programme, the Chief Minister ceremonially initiated the farming ritual. On the same day, financial assistance under the ‘CM-Kisan’ scheme was disbursed to farmers across the state. Around 41 lakh farmers will receive the benefit, with a total allocation exceeding Rs 831 crore.
ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅନ୍ନଦାତାଙ୍କ ସାମଗ୍ରିକ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଓ କୃଷି ଅର୍ଥନୀତିକୁ ଗତିଶୀଳ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମ ସରକାର ସଦାସର୍ବଦା ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧ ଏବଂ ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଆଜି 'CM-କିଷାନ' ଯୋଜନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ଖରିଫ-୨୦୨୬ ନିମନ୍ତେ ଆର୍ଥିକ ସହାୟତା ରାଶିର ସିଧାସଳଖ ହସ୍ତାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଉଛି। କୃଷି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ କ୍ଷୁଦ୍ର, ନାମମାତ୍ର ଓ ଭୂମିହୀନ କୃଷି… pic.twitter.com/p9J8HqG52w— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 20, 2026
Additionally, the Chief Minister is also slated to announce the revival of the Badamba sugar mill after nearly 19 years.
“Our government is always committed to the overall prosperity of farmers and strengthening the agricultural economy of the state. In this context, financial assistance for Kharif 2026 is being directly transferred under the ‘CM-Kisan’ scheme. Our primary goal is to provide financial security and empower small, marginal and landless farming families. This support will strengthen the backbone of the farming community and act as a milestone towards building a developed and progressive Odisha,” said Majhi, who also took to X and wished everyone on the occasion.
Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik created a marvel on Puri sea beach on the day as a mark of celebration.
Jai Jagannatha 🙏— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 20, 2026
On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the construction of chariots for the world-famous annual Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannath begins today.
My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha pic.twitter.com/lLhZKfbxFo
Rush in gold shops
Since buying gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious, jewellery shops witnessed heavy footfall from the beginning of the day, with traders offering discounts on prices and making charges to attract customers.
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