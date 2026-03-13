'Akshara Govindam' To Begin At Vakulamata Temple: TTD Launches Aksharabhyasam Ritual For Children In Tirupati
March 13, 2026
Tirupati: Blending spirituality with the timeless tradition of learning, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a special Aksharabhyasam (sacred learning) ceremony for children at the Vakulamata Temple in Tirupati.
Inspired by the renowned ritual at the Gnana Saraswathi Temple in Telangana's Basara, the new initiative - titled 'Akshara Govindam' - will enable children to begin their educational journey in the divine presence of Goddess Vakulamata, revered as the mother of Lord Venkateswara.
In Hindu tradition, Aksharabhyasam marks a child’s formal initiation into education and is considered a deeply auspicious milestone.
Parents guide their children to write their first letters - often on a slate - while seeking divine blessings for wisdom and success.
Through this initiative, TTD aims to recreate that sacred moment in Tirupati’s spiritually charged atmosphere. The project has been conceptualised by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), focusing on nurturing education and cultural values among children aged three to five.
The proposal moved forward following a request by Chandragiri MLA, Pulivarthi Nani and was approved after TTD officials inspected the site and cleared it at a board meeting.
As the main temple sits atop the small hillock Chinnakonda, where space is limited, authorities have identified an open area to the east of the shrine for conducting the ceremonies.
Located near the temple Pushkarini, the serene setting offers an ideal spiritual ambience. A permanent pavilion with essential facilities will soon be constructed at the site.
Idols of Lord Venkateswara, Goddess Padmavathi, and Goddess Saraswati will be installed at the venue, in whose presence the Aksharabhyasam ritual will be performed.
Special 'Akshara Govindam' kit for children
After completing the ceremony, each child will receive a specially curated 'Akshara Govindam' kit containing seven sacred and educational items: writing slate, box of slate pencils, sacred rice (Akshatas) from Lord Venkateswara, packets of vermilion (kumkum), six wristbands, rock candy (kalkanda) as prasadam and a devotional picture featuring Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Venkateswara
As part of the pilot phase, around 300 kits will be prepared initially. Officials are yet to decide whether these kits will be distributed free of cost or provided for a nominal contribution. The programme is likely to be implemented through the HDPP or the Sri Venkateswara Vidadana Trust.
Devotees and parents believe ‘Akshara Govindam’ could soon evolve into a cherished spiritual tradition in Tirupati—offering children a blessed beginning to their journey of learning under divine grace.
