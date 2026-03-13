ETV Bharat / state

'Akshara Govindam' To Begin At Vakulamata Temple: TTD Launches Aksharabhyasam Ritual For Children In Tirupati

Tirupati: Blending spirituality with the timeless tradition of learning, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a special Aksharabhyasam (sacred learning) ceremony for children at the Vakulamata Temple in Tirupati.

Inspired by the renowned ritual at the Gnana Saraswathi Temple in Telangana's Basara, the new initiative - titled 'Akshara Govindam' - will enable children to begin their educational journey in the divine presence of Goddess Vakulamata, revered as the mother of Lord Venkateswara.

In Hindu tradition, Aksharabhyasam marks a child’s formal initiation into education and is considered a deeply auspicious milestone.

Parents guide their children to write their first letters - often on a slate - while seeking divine blessings for wisdom and success.

Through this initiative, TTD aims to recreate that sacred moment in Tirupati’s spiritually charged atmosphere. The project has been conceptualised by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), focusing on nurturing education and cultural values among children aged three to five.

The proposal moved forward following a request by Chandragiri MLA, Pulivarthi Nani and was approved after TTD officials inspected the site and cleared it at a board meeting.