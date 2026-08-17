ETV Bharat / state

Akhtar Merchant, Close Associate Of Dawood Ibrahim, Arrested From Delhi's IGI Airport

New Delhi: Akhtar Merchant, believed to be a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday.

Merchant was wanted in connection with the 2023 shooting at a bakery in the Kashimira area of ​​Mira Road in Mumbai. According to police, he had been absconding for nearly three years and was also on the Interpol's wanted list.

Merchant was reported to have be in hiding abroad. The Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar police crime branches had received information about his presence abroad through Interpol. Following this, his activities were being monitored.

He was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his return to India. According to police, in 2023, a bakery owner in Kashimira area was allegedly threatened by the underworld. It is alleged that after the demand was not met, shots were fired at the bakery.