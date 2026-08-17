Akhtar Merchant, Close Associate Of Dawood Ibrahim, Arrested From Delhi's IGI Airport
Merchant and Pappu Pager were wanted in a shooting case at a bakery in Mumbai. Pager was arrested last year.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Akhtar Merchant, believed to be a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday.
Merchant was wanted in connection with the 2023 shooting at a bakery in the Kashimira area of Mira Road in Mumbai. According to police, he had been absconding for nearly three years and was also on the Interpol's wanted list.
Merchant was reported to have be in hiding abroad. The Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar police crime branches had received information about his presence abroad through Interpol. Following this, his activities were being monitored.
He was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his return to India. According to police, in 2023, a bakery owner in Kashimira area was allegedly threatened by the underworld. It is alleged that after the demand was not met, shots were fired at the bakery.
Merchant and Pappu Pager are alleged to be the main conspirators in the case. An FIR was registered at the Kashimira police station.
Police took action under sections of the MCOCA, including attempt to murder, extortion, criminal conspiracy, and the Arms Act. During investigation, police arrested Pager, an alleged conspirator, last year, while Merchant was at large. Police and investigative agencies were searching for Merchant even as he fled abroad.
After his arrest at Delhi airport, Merchant will be taken to Mira-Bhayander in Mumbai where police will interrogate him to gather information on his alleged role in the firing and extortion case, as well as his contacts and activities during his escape. Police hope that the interrogation may yield important information regarding other individuals involved in the case.
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