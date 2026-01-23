ETV Bharat / state

Akhlaq Lynching Case: Court Defers Recording Of Family's Statements, Next Hearing On Feb 5

Noida: A court in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday deferred the recording of statements of family members of Mohammad Akhlaq in the 2015 lynching case and fixed February 5 as the next date of hearing, as the additional district judge of the fast-track court was on leave.

Advocate Yusuf Saifi, who represents Akhlaq's family, said statements, including those of Akhlaq's wife Ikraman, were scheduled to be recorded on Friday but could not take place due to the judge's absence.

"The statement of Ikraman, wife of Mohammad Akhlaq, could not be recorded today, and the court has fixed February 5 as the next date of hearing as the additional district judge was on leave," Saifi told PTI. On Thursday, the district judge's court had rejected a transfer plea filed by the accused and ordered that the case be heard by the fast-track court.