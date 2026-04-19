ETV Bharat / state

Akhilesh Yadav Comes Out In Support UP Tea Stall Owner, Harassed By Authorities Over Use Of Aluminium Utensils

Akhilesh Yadav with Aryan Yadav ( X@yadavakhilesh )

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhiesh Yadav on Sunday met the son of a tea stall owner who reportedly shut down his business due to repeated threats. Yadav had inspected the tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. However, its owner alleged harassment by authorities after Yadav's visit to his shop. The SP chief met the owner's son, Aryan Yadav to express solidarity with them and said that his party will ensure that they get justice. Officials of the Food Safety Department had inspected the stall run by Sheshmani Yadav and collected samples of tea leaves for laboratory analysis on April 15, following a complaint lodged on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal on April 1. Chief Food Safety Officer Rajesh Dixit said the action was complaint-driven. "Further steps will depend on the lab test findings. If standards are not met, the shop may face further action," he said. According to the shop owner, during the inspection, the officials questioned the use of aluminium utensils for preparing tea. Though officials declined to respond to this allegation.