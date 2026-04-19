Akhilesh Yadav Comes Out In Support UP Tea Stall Owner, Harassed By Authorities Over Use Of Aluminium Utensils
The SP chief met the tea stall owner's son and presented him brass utensils while extending all support to him and his father.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhiesh Yadav on Sunday met the son of a tea stall owner who reportedly shut down his business due to repeated threats.
Yadav had inspected the tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. However, its owner alleged harassment by authorities after Yadav's visit to his shop. The SP chief met the owner's son, Aryan Yadav to express solidarity with them and said that his party will ensure that they get justice.
Officials of the Food Safety Department had inspected the stall run by Sheshmani Yadav and collected samples of tea leaves for laboratory analysis on April 15, following a complaint lodged on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal on April 1.
Chief Food Safety Officer Rajesh Dixit said the action was complaint-driven. "Further steps will depend on the lab test findings. If standards are not met, the shop may face further action," he said. According to the shop owner, during the inspection, the officials questioned the use of aluminium utensils for preparing tea. Though officials declined to respond to this allegation.
एक ग़रीब चायवाले को एल्युमीनियम का बर्तन इस्तेमाल करने पर सरकारी विभाग और भाजपाइयों के गुर्गों द्वारा प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है, तो क्या दुनिया के बड़े ब्रैंड्स के बर्तन-कुकर बेचने या घरों में रखने पर भी छापेमारी होगी?— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 19, 2026
और हाँ ये भी दिखवा लीजिए कि जब आपके यहाँ खिचड़ी बनती है तो… pic.twitter.com/bjlKDU7bTq
Sheshmani alleged that pressure from authorities began after Yadav's visit to his shop. "We have been harassed since his visit. It has become difficult to run the shop," he said.
The issue escalated after Aryan claimed on social media that the family was shutting down the business due to repeated harassment, threats and inspections by multiple departments.
Authorities have maintained that the inspection was routine and based solely on a registered complaint. Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on the day, Yadav extended support to the affected family and presented brass utensils to Aryan.
भाजपा की सरकार जब-जब किसी की रोज़ी-रोटी छीनेगी, हम तब-तब उसकी मदद के लिए अपनी सामर्थ्य से भी अधिक हाथ बढ़ाएंगे।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 19, 2026
हम वर्चस्ववादी भाजपा की क्रूरता का जवाब, पीडीए की एकता से देंगे और अत्याचारी भाजपा से पूछेंगे ‘5 बड़ा या 95?’
अब पीडीए साथ-साथ बढ़ेगा, पीडीए ही पीडीए की ताक़त… pic.twitter.com/qAzAEklcdN
"The young man will get justice and those responsible for the incident will face strict action, and action will also be taken against those behind it. The shop was sealed because tea was being prepared in aluminium utensils. Tea is prepared in aluminium utensils across Lucknow and in households. The public will respond to such a system," Yadav said. Aryan alleged that the trouble began after he served tea to the SP chief during his visit.
"Recently, our state president passed through our area. I served him tea, and after that, the action started against us. Sometimes our shop is vandalised, sometimes samples are taken," he claimed. Aryan further alleged that unidentified persons had assaulted and threatened him, and claimed that despite filing complaints, no effective action had been taken.
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