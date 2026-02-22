ETV Bharat / state

Akhilesh Questions Removal Of NSG Cover, Accuses BJP Govt Of 'Playing' With His Security

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP government of "playing" with his security and sought an explanation for the withdrawal of the National Security Guard (NSG) cover provided to him.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters here, the former chief minister said the government must clarify the reasons cited in his security cover review that led to the withdrawal.

"The BJP government is playing with my security. I had NSG security, but it was withdrawn. The government should have disclosed why," Yadav said, alleging that security decisions were being politicised.

Yadav also referred to the withdrawal of SPG protection for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the BJP government had earlier removed his cover and made him vacate his official residence. Speaking to reporters during his day-long visit to Jhansi, Yadav accused the BJP of "insulting everyone", including a Shankaracharya and students at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.