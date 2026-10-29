ETV Bharat / state

Akhilesh Alleges Pressure On Varanasi Officials, Claims SP Victory Being Withheld In MLC Polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Varanasi administration of coming under "contradictory pressure" from Delhi and Lucknow during counting for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, alleging that the result favouring his party's candidate was ready but the victory certificate was being withheld.

Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency since 2014, emerged as the focus of Yadav's allegations as counting continued in the graduates' constituency there late into the evening.

In a series of posts on X, Yadav alleged that the counting process was being slowed down or halted to prevent the BJP's defeat in Varanasi from becoming national news. He urged the Election Commission to demonstrate its impartiality and warned that officials allegedly involved in manipulating the results could face legal action.

"Voting being stopped or slowed down in Varanasi is part of a conspiracy, and everyone understands it. But the BJP will not succeed," he wrote in a post at 9.35 pm, adding that the result of the SP candidate's victory was ready but the certificate had not been issued.

The SP chief's references to "Delhi-Lucknow" alluded to the BJP's central leadership and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, amid his recurring allegations of discord between the two.

"The Varanasi administration is caught between the two millstones of the fight between Delhi and Lucknow," Yadav alleged in a subsequent post, while urging officials to stand with democracy and warning that even a minor lapse could prove costly.