PM Modi Has Ruined The Country: Akbar Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM MLA and leader Akbar Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the Indian economy and the deteriorating value of the Indian Rupee.

Speaking at a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi said, "PM Modi has ruined the country". "When (late) Manmohan Singh was in power, they criticised him when the dollar went above Rs 70, now it's at Rs 90, which is more than Modi's age. He needs to be asked, why is foreign investment not coming to India? The dollar is rising, and the Rupee is falling, that's why investment is not coming," he said on Sunday night.

Owaisi also asked "Muslims to unite". He advised, it was not the time to split, else they will not be able to rise again.

"I'm asking you to unite, not raise slogans or go fight. This is the moment to come together and not split. The adversary is arriving well-prepared. I'm crying because my sister's hijab was removed. Do you know what it's like when a house is demolished by the BJP's bulldozer? We will never rise if we don't do so today," said Akbar.

"Being a Muslim makes me proud," he said and added like he condemns Muslims being killed in India, he condemns the Hindus being killed in Bangladesh.

"People are being killed in the name of the beef ban, and I condemn this, but I also condemn the incidents of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh. PM Modi has no concern for our country," alleged Akbar.