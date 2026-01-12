PM Modi Has Ruined The Country: Akbar Owaisi
Akbar Owaisi was addressing a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where voting for Municipal Corporation elections will take place on January 15, 2026.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM MLA and leader Akbar Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the Indian economy and the deteriorating value of the Indian Rupee.
Speaking at a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi said, "PM Modi has ruined the country". "When (late) Manmohan Singh was in power, they criticised him when the dollar went above Rs 70, now it's at Rs 90, which is more than Modi's age. He needs to be asked, why is foreign investment not coming to India? The dollar is rising, and the Rupee is falling, that's why investment is not coming," he said on Sunday night.
Owaisi also asked "Muslims to unite". He advised, it was not the time to split, else they will not be able to rise again.
"I'm asking you to unite, not raise slogans or go fight. This is the moment to come together and not split. The adversary is arriving well-prepared. I'm crying because my sister's hijab was removed. Do you know what it's like when a house is demolished by the BJP's bulldozer? We will never rise if we don't do so today," said Akbar.
"Being a Muslim makes me proud," he said and added like he condemns Muslims being killed in India, he condemns the Hindus being killed in Bangladesh.
"People are being killed in the name of the beef ban, and I condemn this, but I also condemn the incidents of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh. PM Modi has no concern for our country," alleged Akbar.
Akbar emphasised the need for Muslims to take the benefit of government schemes and urged the community to educate their children. He said, "It is time Muslims are not seen only as vote banks".
"The least educated is the Muslim community. Muslims are underrepresented in all professions, including medicine, law, and science. This is unfair, and we have seen, every government has held us back from these. We are speaking out against this injustice," he said.
He added, "We have only been seen as a vote bank by all political parties." He said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are big devotees of PM Modi, who has failed his promise to end corruption.
"They added 15 per cent ethanol to petrol. (Union Minister Nitin) Gadkari is aware of the amount of water in it," he claimed.
Akbar said, there are contradictions as India exports most of the beef, but they are prohibited from consuming beef. "Tell the cow protectors and PM Modi to stop beef exports. But if someone is Muslim and carrying goat meat, they still get beaten up," he added.
Voting for 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will take place on January 15, 2026. Counting of votes will be taken up a day later.
Read More