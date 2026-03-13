ETV Bharat / state

Akasa Air To Set Up MRO Facility At Noida International Airport

Mumbai: Domestic carrier Akasa Air on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with Noida International Airport for setting up an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the upcoming airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the collaboration, Akasa Air will operate the facility within the airport premises, offering advanced MRO services, supporting a broad spectrum of maintenance activities, it said in a statement.

Aimed at strengthening India's aviation infrastructure and positioning Noida International Airport (NIA) as one of the country's leading MRO hubs, the facility will enhance operational efficiency, generate local employment opportunities and foster skill development in the region, as per the statement. This would be Akasa Air's first MRO facility since its launch in August 2022.

"This partnership will not only enhance India's MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, NIA.

This collaboration marks an important step toward strengthening India's self-reliance in aviation maintenance services while advancing innovation and operational excellence across the sector, the statement said.